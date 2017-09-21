The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / MASSOB blasts Garba Shehu over comment that Fulani herdsmen not terrorists

MASSOB blasts Garba Shehu over comment that Fulani herdsmen not terrorists

— 21st September 2017

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha 

The leader of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Mr. Uchenna Madu has blasted the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media Mr. Garba Shehu for declaring that Fulani herdsmen are not terrorists that made federal government not to proscribe them as it did IPOB.

Madu while reacting to Shehu’s comment said that he has proved their earlier exposition that armed Fulani herdsmen causing violent havoc in Christian dominated regions are Hausa Fulani jihadist foot soldiers sponsored by the government in power with more military back up by Islamic countries.                                     

“Since Buhari’s media aide will eloquently and comfortably declare that Fulani herdsmen which the United Nations in their official gazette declared as the fourth world deadliest terrorist organization as an innocent group, it shows the high level of Buhari’s plan to forcefully islamize Nigeria”.  

“It also a proof that Hausa Fulani people are more determined in collaboration with some Judases of Biafra land to intimidate the people of Biafra with fear and jittery. MASSOB wish to remind the Arewa people that none of their plans or antics to subject the people of Biafra will ever work because our determination and consistency for Biafra actualization and restoration can never be shaken or derailed”.

“Our resolve and consciousness for Biafra actualization and restoration is rooted firmly in the Almighty God ‘Chukwu Okike Abiama’ and our abilities of never say die. We still insists that IPOB is not a terrorist organization and can never be compared with world fourth deadliest terrorist organization called Fulani herdsmen,” Madu stated. 

