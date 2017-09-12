The Sun News
Home / Sports / Massive shake-up in Rangers FC eminent – Official

Massive shake-up in Rangers FC eminent – Official

— 12th September 2017

There will be massive shake up in Rangers International FC of Enugu ahead of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, spokesman of the club, Foster Chime, said on Tuesday.

Chime said, in Enugu, that the club would lay-off a number of management staff, technical crew and players before the commencement of the season in November.

He however denied that the club General Manager, Christian Chukwu, had already sacked the entire management, technical crew and players.

“The management has decided in a meeting yesterday to reposition the club ahead of the new league season.

“The shake-up might be unprecedented in the history of the club as it will be all encompassing,’’ he said.

Chime said that the whole exercise was to reposition the club for greatness in the new season as well as cut all unnecessary encumbrances within the club.

“All that the General Manager of the club, Christian Chukwu, wants to do is to herald a new beginning for the club in order to enshrine optimal productivity by all involved with the club,’’ he said.

Rangers fought hard to escape relegation, finishing 13th on the 2016/2017 NPFL log after securing 53 points from 38 matches.

Football pundits are still surprised over Rangers poor performance in the league after winning the 2015/2016 edition of the NPFL. (NAN)

