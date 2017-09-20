The Sun News
Mass food aid to 40,000 households in Adamawa begins

— 20th September 2017

Federal Government on Wednesday commenced distribution of assorted food items to over 40,000 households in seven liberated local government areas of Adamawa.

The distribution was flagged off by Mustapha Maihaja, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Gombi town, the headquarters of Gombi local government area.

Maihaja, represented by Mr. Slaku Lugard, head of federal government food distribution in Adamawa, said that the development was part of federal government food intervention scheme to communities affected by Boko haram insurgency.

Maihaja said that the scheme was aimed at alleviating the hardship being experienced by the Internally Displaced Persons host communities.

“The development is part of Federal Government’s Door to Door Food intervention Scheme to the IDPs host communities in Adamawa,’’ Maihaja said.

In his remarks, Mr. Bashir Garga, NEMA coordinator in charge of Adamawa and Taraba states, said that over 40,000 households were targeted in the seven most affected areas of the state.

Garga said that about 206 truks full of assorted food items would be distributed to the communities.

He listed the beneficiary areas to include Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Mubi South, Mubi North, Michika and Madagali Local Government Areas.

He said that the exercise was designed after enumeration of genuine beneficiaries from the seven areas

“Among the items distributed include one bag of soyabeans, millet, maize flour, two bags of semovita and masavita to each house holds for the duration of one month,’’ Garga said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Shuaibu Barde, District head of Gombi, thanked the federal government for the gesture.

Barde noted that the intervention would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the communities and appealed to the beneficiaries not to sell the commodities.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 5
