Mass defection: PDP moves closer to victory 2019 – Obuah

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has said that the mass defection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the National Assembly and in some states, has brightened the chances of a PDP victory in 2019.

Obuah, who reacted to the defection of key members of the APC leadership to the PDP, said their departure has inevitably put the party in total disarray, stressing that the development has confirmed the unwavering position of the PDP that the ruling APC is “visionless, lame duck and has nothing to offer the Nigerians other than poverty, hunger and bloodletting”.

He recalled, ” The defectors, who included Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; National Publicity Secretary of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi and a host of some State Assembly members, constitute the ‘heart and soul’ of APC. The development now marks the end of the road for the APC”.

READ ALSO: Fake fertilisers now in circulation, producers alert govt, farmers

The state PDP Chairman said the ultimate beneficiaries of the development were Nigerians, whose political system has been transformed to that of animal kingdom, where sheer opposing views were regarded as “coup d’état that must be suppressed with gunshots and machine guns through the instrumentality of willing security agents.

“This hurricane that is blowing in the APC goes to support the fact that, whatever you sow is what you will reap.

“They came through the backdoor, but Nigerians are now wiser and seeing their true colours. PDP remains the hope for Nigerians and is gearing up to salvage the country, come 2019”, Obuah said.

He added that the defection of the APC bigwigs was just a tip of the iceberg, as more defections might be witnessed in the coming weeks.

Obuah commended the defectors for their decision to abandon APC in order to salvage the nation and expressed optimism that their action would boost and embolden the confidence of their teeming supporters to emulate their worthy example.

He said that the current ‘tsunami’ in APC has shown the resolve by some notable Nigerians, who wants to nation to be rescued from “a draconian regime that is reminiscent of first century barbarians, which the APC represents”.