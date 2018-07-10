The Sun News
Mass defection hits Ondo APC

— 10th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Hundreds of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State, have defected to the Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC).

This followed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some other political parties including the RAPC.

The former APC members led by Mr. Adeola Ademulegun announced their defection at a rally held, in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the rally, Ademulegun attributed the defection to the crisis rocking the ruling APC at both the national and state levels occasioned by the recent congress of the party.

He lamented that the ruling APC government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the state had veered off its course at delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

The defectors were received by the ADC leaders in the state, including a House of Representatives aspirant, Mr. Abiola Makinde.

Ademulegun noted that ADC remains the most credible alternative to the ruling party in Nigeria, assuring that the defectors would work assiduously for the emergence of the candidate of the party in the state.

The ADC leaders assured the people of working together in harmony, pledging that they would always carry them along in everything pertaining to the activities of the party ahead of the next general elections.

