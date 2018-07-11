The Sun News
DEFECTION

Mass defection hits Ondo APC

— 11th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Hundreds of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have defected to the Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC).

This followed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and some other political parties, including the R-APC.

The former APC members, led by Mr Adeola Ademulegun announced their defection at a rally held in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

