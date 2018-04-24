The Sun News
BREAKING: Mass casualty averted in Bama as 3 suicide bombers die in explosion

— 24th April 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Security operatives have thwarted attempts by three suicide bombers to cause mass casualties through IED in Bama, Borno’s second largest town, the terrorists only succeeding in blowing themselves up in the process.

Police said the three suicide bombers had attempted to infiltrate the town at about 10 p.m. on Monday but were sighted and challenged by security operatives at a guard location.

“The bombers hurriedly detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies killing themselves only,” police Public Relations Officer, Borno Command, Edet Okon said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bombers came through Ajilari area in Bama, the same route where two female bombers had sneaked into town in Sunday’s bombing which led to the death of four persons and eight wounded.

Residents who had fled the town to Maiduguri, the state capital, in the wake of Boko Haram attack late 2014, have been returning to their homes since early April.

