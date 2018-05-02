The Sun News
Masked, heavily armed security operatives flood the National Assembly

— 2nd May 2018

Hooded and heavily-armed security personnel, on Wednesday, took over the Nigerian National Assembly complex as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, was expected to appear before the Senate.

It was, however, gathered that the police boss was being represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila.

Some other armed security personnel from the Departmental State Service (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), among others were sited at the complex.

The officials could be seen parading the entire complex as movements were restricted.

The presence of the security officers was assumed to be in anticipation of the arrival of the IGP.

IGP Idris was summoned by the Senate on April 25 over the travails of a senator, Dino Melaye, who ended up in hospital after reportedly jumping off a police van taking him to Lokoja in Kogi State.

But the police chief failed to appear, stating he travelled on that day to Bauchi with President Muhammadu Buhari who was on a state visit.

His failure to appear compelled the senate to re-summon him and he is expected to appear in plenary today.

Details later…

