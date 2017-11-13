The Sun News
Home / National / Masari proposes N211b budget for Katsina in 2018

Masari proposes N211b budget for Katsina in 2018

— 13th November 2017

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has proposed a total sum of N211.4 billion for the 2018 fiscal year.

The figure is about N71 billion more than the 2017 budget of N140.2 billion.

Presenting the budget estimates, on Monday, on the floor of the state House of Assembly, Governor Masari put the recurrent expenditure at N51.4 billion, representing 24.3 per cent of the total budget and capital expenditure of N160.8 billion, or 75.5 per cent of the budget.

Masari noted that N10. 27 billion is expected from internal revenue generation N26,256 billion as other revenues while N131.1 billion would accrue to the state from the Federation Account.

Tagged “Budget of Actualisation”, Governor Masari gave a breakdown of the budget to include an allocation of N42.4 billion or 20 per cent of the budget for the Education sector while the Health sector has N23.8 billion (11%), Water Resources, N19 billion (9%), and Agriculture, N14.1 billion (seven per cent).

According to him, “ the budget is designed to actualise the plans, programmes and policies of the present administration.”

