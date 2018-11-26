Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has commiserated with authorities of the Nigerian Army over the recent reported killing of over 40 soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

Governor Masari described the services provided by members of the Nigeria Armed Forces as the highest any individuals can give the country.

Masari spoke, on Monday, when students of Course 41, 2018 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, on a study tour, visited him at the Government House.

According to Governor Masari, “Let me use this opportunity on behalf of the entire people of Katsina State to extend our condolences to the Nigerian Army and Armed Forces, on the killing of 44 soldiers in Borno State. May their souls rest in peace.

“The service you provide is the highest anybody can give to his motherland. We politicians appreciate you more than you think.

“Your training has made it possible for you to rise above primodial sentiments of religion and tribe. I pray Allah to continue to strengthen and protect you in the discharge of your duties.”

The governor also described Katsina State as a foremost centre of learning dating as far back as over 1,000 years ago.

As Governor Masari puts it, “Katsina has a very rich history especially in the area of education.

“The issue of education in Katsina predates the colonial period. Western education came after the introduction of Islam.

“If you go round, you will see evidences that Islamic education came here over 1,000 years ago. Katsina has always been a centre of learning.

READ ALSO: Bauchi unrest: Emir sues for peace

“The Gobarau minaret, for example, was constructed about 100 years ago, signifying the presence of education in Katsina city.

“In the area of Western education, the first post primary institution was established here in Katsina. The first building from where the school started is still there.

“That is why most of the first generation of Nigeria’s leaders from the north are either from Katsina state or they schooled here. President Muhammadu Buhari is a product of the native authority of that period in Katsina.”

Earlier, leader of the students, Brig.-Gen. O.R. Aaiyenigbe, who is Director of Land Warfare at the AFCSC, explained that they were in the area to enable the students carry out a research project on Nigeria’s educational system and national development, a case study of Katsina State.