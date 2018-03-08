The Sun News
Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail

Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail

— 8th March 2018

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi, has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on November 19 last year. Bilyaminu was the son of Haliru Bello, former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party.
The judge granted the bail following a new motion filed before the court by Sanda’s counsel, Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN.
Halilu ordered Sanda to produce two sureties who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must have landed property in the FCT. The judge also ordered that the biological father of the defendant must sign an undertaking with the court to produce her on demand at every court sitting.
Halilu adjourned the case until March 19 for hearing.
In the motion, Daudu asked the court to consider the present health challenge of the defendant. He prayed the court to grant her bail, as the defendant’s health had deteriorated drastically since her arrest and detention.
The counsel also said that the Suleja prison, where the defendant was kept, had inadequate medical facilities to take care of her health challenge. He also told the court that the defendant was pregnant and also caring for a nine-month-old baby.
Sanda was first arraigned in November 2017 for alleged culpable homicide and conspiracy, alongside her mother, Mrs. Maimuna Aliyu. Others are Aliyu Sanda, her brother, and their housemaid, Sadiya Aminu.
The three others were granted bail on December 14, 2017, but Maryam was denied bail and remanded in Suleja prison.

