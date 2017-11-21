Maryam Sanda arrested for stabbing ex-PDP national chair’s son to death

The Nigerian Police has confirmed the arrest of Maryam Sanda for allegedly stabbing her husband, Haliru Bello to death.

Bello, 35, son of Haliru Bello, a former chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has been buried according to Islamic rites in Abuja, after prayers at the National Mosque.

Police Public Relations Officer, DPS Anjuguri Manzah, in a chat with newsmen, said that the suspect was arrested on Sunday night. He said that she would be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.

According to the police, the investigation was being handled by its homicide department adding that investigation would be concluded soon.

Haliru Bello’s death was not natural, as he was allegedly killed in his Maitama home in Abuja by his wife, Maryam Sanda.

Maryam is the daughter of Maimuna Aliyu, former Aso Saving Bank executive.

According to reports, Maryam allegedly killed her husband on Saturday night, stabbing him several times.

Multiple reports online said she attacked her husband based on allegations of infidelity after seeing a text message on his phone.

Maryam was said to have stabbed Bello, who would have clocked 36 on November 23, thrice in the back. She also reportedly stabbed him several times on his manhood.

After stabbing him, she drove him to the hospital for treatment but he did not survive the attack.

Anjuri Manza, spokesman of FCT police command, confirmed the murder : “We are investigating the matter,”he told the Cable.

According to reports, it was not the first time Maryam would attack Bello violently.

She once bit part of his ear off during an argument. Bello was treated at a hospital before returning home. Some report said he was advised to leave the house but he refused, only to be brutally attacked the second time.

The couple had a daughter together.

Bello’s father was the acting chairman of the PDP board of trustees from 2015-2016, minister of defence from 2011-2012, and minister of communications from 2001-2003. (NAN)