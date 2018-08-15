– The Sun News
Maryam Sanda

Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, names new baby after father in-law

15th August 2018

NAN

Maryam Sanda, the alleged killer of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on Wednesday in Abuja named her new born baby according to Islamic rite.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maryam was granted bail when it was discovered that she was pregnant and there were no facilities to take care of her at Suleja prison.

The baby boy was named Bilyaminu, after the deceased father.

A family member, who craved anonymity, however, said that the delivery and naming of the new baby put paid to doubts and insinuations that Maryam was not pregnant.

Maryam was alleged to have killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on Nov. 19, 2017, through multiple stabbing and was arraigned alongside three other persons.

NAN reports that the three other persons, Mrs Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam’s mother; Aliyu Sanda, her brother; and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, were charged with conspiracy in the murder case.

The deceased, Bilyaminu, was the son of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Haliru Bello-Muhammed.

Maryam was granted bail by Justice Yususf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi, on the grounds that she was pregnant at the time of trial.

She was equally believed to be asthmatic and could not have faced the rigors of prison.

Affiku Kuje, Legal Adviser to Justice Halilu confirmed that Maryam was granted bail because she was pregnant, adding that it would be inappropriate to allow her deliver in the prison.

Kuje added that the Suleja prison facilities were not conducive enough to allow for save delivery, hence she was granted bail by the judge.

NAN reports that Maryam was granted bail because she was pregnant and asthmatic, based on evidences tendered by her lawyer, Mr Joseph Daudu (SAN).

