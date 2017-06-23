Marv expresses love with debut single, For You

Having written over 40 songs and co-written 10 with colleagues, Babatunde Bello also known as Marv, is set to make a debut with a single entitled, For You.

According to the singer, For You is a simple expression of how much love a young man feels for his lady, as he invites her to join him in a romantic dance.

The visuals, directed by Lucas Ried, features some of Marv’s friends including Reekado Banks, Falz The Bahd Guy, Attitude, Deshinor, Egar Boi, Baby Fresh, Sess and UK-based Ashleigh Naila.

“MARV, who is also known as Mr. Melody, is sure here for our girls and looks like one who would stay a long time, judging by the depth of his musical knowledge and ability to deliver consumable music,” one of his pals says.

Marv started as a gospel singer whose talent got him far while he was just a child. While in the church’s teen’s choir, he developed interest in playing the drums and learnt up to professional stage.

After secondary school, Marv took his love for music to another level by studying at Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), Onikan, Lagos where he received an Advanced Diploma in Vocals.

His multi-talented nature and willingness to learn and improve got him a spot on his management team, Tot Empire, home to Reekado Banks and Awanjo Dance Crew, and since then has not stopped improving his craft.