Manchester United forward Anthony Martial isn’t interested in discussing a new contract with the club until he finds out more about what’s going to happen with Jose Mourinho.

Martial has had a series of clubs sniffing around to see whether or not he’s available, and after playing just once so far this season, it seems likely that he’ll be looking for a way out once again when the January transfer window rolls around.

Mourinho seems to be the source of many problems at Old Trafford, and even if the club are able to string together a series of wins over the next few weeks and months, it seems as if he’s still going to be at risk of either leaving or being sacked from the club.

READ ALSO Wolves boss, Nuno may replace Mourinho

Martial had a successful start to life at United but in the last few years, he’s struggled to make much of an impact at all.

Also Marcus Rashford is stalling on discussing new terms at Manchester United.

The Daily Mail says United are keen to offer him a new contract, with his current terms expiring in 2020, but Rashford has been reluctant to put pen to paper.

Jose Mourinho is one reason behind Rashford’s decision to stall, whilst three of his team-mates are also influencing his decision.

Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard are all ahead of the England international in the pecking order.

It has seen his playing-time decrease considerably and Rashford is keen to gain assurances on his role in the squad before signing a new deal.