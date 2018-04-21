Marriage tips men need

Last week, I got a message on WhatsApp and hurriedly opened it. It was one of those messages people share and command you to send to others.

The message contained a list of things women should do to keep their marriages. I was told to share it with all my female friends and family members.

But I decided to share this important message with my male readers instead. I believe they need it more than my female readers.

I know many men won’t agree with me after reading this but any man who will implement these points without grumbling and rubbing shoulders with his wife will enjoy his marriage for decades.

Your wife is always right. You must not argue with the woman you married. She knows what’s best for you. Whatever she tells you to do, do it without arguing if you want a peaceful and lasting marriage.

Your wife is always the master of the family even if she has no job or money. Thou shall not insult her for her inability to provide for your family. That will cause problems.

A husband must ask for permission from his wife before going to bed if his wife isn’t in bed yet, as well as before turning his face away from her on the bed. The wife is still the master and has full control of things even in the bedroom.

If you quarrel with your wife and a visitor comes, a good husband should smile as if nothing happened. It is wrong to expose your wife to a visitor. Keep whatever happened between you and your wife to yourself.

Anytime a husband thinks he is right in a matter, he should remember that his wife is the master at home and humble himself. No woman wants to live with a proud husband. Humility should be your watchword in your marriage.

A good husband must go to bed in his sexy boxers with to allow his wife access to his body any time she feels like. All men should note that this is a woman’s greatest desire in marriage especially if she loves the man.

A man must never refuse his wife’s romance except on the grounds of health and prayers. Even in such cases, he must politely and lovingly explain to her when his spiritual activity will end.

When a wife is shouting, the husband should keep quiet and that is the time he must apologize for upsetting her. Don’t raise your voice at your wife if you want her to stick with you for life.

A husband should always seek his wife’s permission before making any decision except where she has previously granted him the permission on that particular issue. Don’t do anything without informing your wife including using the toilet.

A husband should always tell his children good things about his wife even if she is promiscuous and never stays home to take care of the children. Women are polyandrous in nature and one man is not enough to satisfy them in life. Men must understand this to avoid dying from high blood pressure.

Even in a personal matter, a husband should tell his wife about his ideas but must take the ideas of his wife when he is ready to execute them. You know that your wife is the only intelligent person in your marriage. Flow with her ideas for your marriage to thrive.

A husband must never use going to work or doing business in the day as excuse to deny his wife her sexual rights at night. Let her be the one to say, “Oh, you must be tired after all the stress of the day!” It is best that way.

A husband must not monitor his wife’s activities outside their home. You must not visit her office or place of business unless it is an emergency. What you don’t know won’t kill you. Whatever she does in her office is her business. Don’t try to find out so that peace can reign in your marriage.

A good husband doesn’t embark on any kind of expenses without consulting his wife even if it is his own money. A good husband must not control how his wife spends her money or his money. He should trust her financial decisions for the good of the family.

The best way to settle misunderstandings is in the bedroom. If a misunderstanding lingers and a man doesn’t make a move to reconcile with his wife in bed, he’s courting trouble. A good husband should make the first move to restore peace in his marriage.

A husband must not order his wife around, she’s his boos. He receives orders from her and should carry them out accordingly. This is how to build a happy and peaceful home. No woman wants a man who will be rubbing shoulders with her in her own house.

A husband must always respect his wife. He shouldn’t report his wife to his family members even if she hangs another man’s pregnancy on his neck. He should bear it with love and take care of the innocent child or children.

A good husband must control his jealousy and never show it in public. Even if his wife flirts with other men in his presence, he must smile and accept it. After all, he’s the one she comes home to every night. He shouldn’t complain.

A good husband visits his parents as well as his in-laws only with the permission from his wife. And he must be accompanied by his wife. He must not give money to his parents or any of his relative without consulting the madam of the house.

A good husband never entertains guests in his home without his wife’s knowledge and consent, his own relatives included. He must tell his wife when and why they are visiting and how long they intend to stay to keep the peace.

A husband shouldn’t entertain female guests without his wife’s knowledge, not even his own sisters. Your wife may not talk or complain about this, but be sure she has counted it against you. That is not good for your marriage.

A husband never goes out without permission from his wife, that’s the height of disrespect. Tell your wife where you are going, who you are hanging out with and when you will be back home. You don’t want to start what you cannot finish at home.

Dear men, you should know that the power of a good husband is in his weakness. I know the things I mentioned above sound stupid, but you need to adhere to them and watch your wife become your lover once again.

According to the message I received, the things outlined above are secret recipes for happy marriages. If you do all of them, you will be the one running the home not your wife. Her love and respect for you will be second to none.

You have to note that these rules have healed and restored marriages that were heading for divorce all over the world.

If these points sound stupid to you, stop telling women to adhere to them. It takes two committed people to make a marriage work. It is not the duty of women alone to work on their marriages. Men, sit up!

—————————————————————————————-

Re: What you shouldn’t do if a woman says no to you

I buy Saturday Sun because of your column even though l am a man. Your in-depth and insightful revelation about relationships is a must for everyone who wants to enjoy a good relationship with their partner. –Wole, Oron

When I read what you write, I start to wonder whether you have male family members at all. You attack men with so much venom that I am beginning to question your sanity. Are you sure you are okay? Why don’t you ever see anything good in Nigerian men? Are we that bad that you don’t have anything positive to say about us? –Ikenna, Aba

Kate, your articles are amazing even though it generates negative criticisms from some people. Your understanding is astonishing. Keep up the good work.

–Joel, Enugu

Kate, your articles are well packaged every Saturday. Your topic last week was timely. I agree that if a woman says no to a man, it is not the end of road for him and calling the woman names shows that the man is not mature. If those that call you names are perfect, let them cast the first stone. Don’t allow them say your pen has dried by stopping what you are doing instead your pen should be like the sea that will never dry. –James Ekpeh, Ojo Alaba, Lagos

Kate, I admire the way you stand up for women in Nigeria. I won’t lie by saying women are not suffering at the hands of men because society favours them, but I am begging you to give your fellow women hope that there are still good men around. You need to write about good men too. I know I am one of them and we are not few. Well done. –Silas, Enugu

Your one-sided articles are getting out of hand. Are women angels? Why don’t you talk about women who will eat men’s money for years and suddenly remember these men are no longer in their social class? Why don’t tell ladies to stop being materialistic and start from the scratch like our mothers and grandmothers did? Why don’t you teach women how to be more submissive and humble in relationships? Every week, you keep writing trash instead.

–Iheanacho, Aba