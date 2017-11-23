The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Markets, shops in Oko shut down for Ekwueme
23rd November 2017 - FG restates commitment to rebuild Northeast
23rd November 2017 - Dambazzau, Oyo-Ita, Malami deny reinstating Maina
23rd November 2017 - Reps to investigate 9Mobile take over of Etisalat
23rd November 2017 - Nigeria working with Germany to reabsorb illegal migrants
23rd November 2017 - Shell, bio-bean and coffee-drinkers collaborate to help power London’s buses
23rd November 2017 - Oba of Benin to FG: Help us insecurity overwhelms Obaseki
23rd November 2017 - Enugu PDP faults APC chieftain on attack claim
23rd November 2017 - U.S: Trump visits Coast Guards on Thanksgiving, thanks troops
23rd November 2017 - Saudi Arabia to start issuing tourist visas in 2018, official says
Home / Cover / National / Markets, shops in Oko shut down for Ekwueme

Markets, shops in Oko shut down for Ekwueme

— 23rd November 2017

 

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awk

Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State and country home of the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme was Thursday shut down as commercial and social activities were paralyzed in the town.

The polytechnic town was a shadow of itself as all the shops, markets, artisan shops and private schools in Oko were all closed down as the community began mourning the man they described as next to their God.

When Daily Sun visited the community, people were seen in clusters discussing about the man, what he did for the community, what he did for the Old Aguata and for Nigeria.

At about 10am the people, elders, women youths, married daughters of the community had gathered at the Oko Civic Centre for sober reflections, speeches, tributes and prayers after which they moved to Ekwueme’s home where they signed the condolence register.

Speaking to Daily Sun shortly after the event, the President General of town, Chief CY Nwamuo said, “The atmosphere depicts the mood we are in, we lost our most illustrious son, our father, our mentor, what we have as a community, we lost him, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Ekwueme the former Vice President of the federation, so we are in a sober mood and we are devastated.

“Today we closed shops, every shop in this community and those in Diaspora owned by and indigenes of Oko, every son and daughter of Oko in any branch has to close shop today to remember him. Though we have started the burial ceremony but we have to show that he was our father.

On the next line of action of the community, Nwamuo said, “The man in question, Dr. Ekwueme is a very important personality in Nigeria, he contributed a lot to Nigerian development, to peaceful coexistence. He propounded and brought into being the six geo-political zones, he formed the PDP, even this union we are managing now he formed it and was the first chairman of this Oko Peoples Union.

“When he was alive he founded many foundations, Ekwueme Memorial Trust through which many people were educationally lifted, so we remember him for all those things he did.even this Oko Polytechnic, he founded it and nurtured it to this level of being a federal Polytechnic.

“We are appealing to the federal government to upgrade that school to a university.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Markets, shops in Oko shut down for Ekwueme

— 23rd November 2017

  Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awk Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State and country home of the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme was Thursday shut down as commercial and social activities were paralyzed in the town. The polytechnic town was a shadow of itself as all the shops, markets, artisan…

  • FG restates commitment to rebuild Northeast

    — 23rd November 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The federal government, has said it would not relent in its determination to rebuild the northeast of the country. Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, gave the assurance during a bilateral meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr Bandar M.H. Hajjar, in Istanbul, Turkey, on…

  • Dambazzau, Oyo-Ita, Malami deny reinstating Maina

    — 23rd November 2017

        From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja It was a case of buck-passing at the investigative hearing conducted by the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating allegations of the re-appearance and reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the federal civil service. The 2-day hearing by the…

  • Reps to investigate 9Mobile take over of Etisalat

    — 23rd November 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Telecommunications to conduct investigation into the takeover of Etisalat by 9Mobile. The committee which is to report back to the House in eight weeks is to ascertain what led to the exit of Etisalat. The decision of the House followed the…

  • Nigeria working with Germany to reabsorb illegal migrants

    — 23rd November 2017

    The Federal Government on Thursday signed an agreement with the German Federal Enterprise for International Cooperation (GIZ) to set up a Nigerian–German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration. Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said at the signing ceremony in Abuja that the intervention was aimed at addressing the issue…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share