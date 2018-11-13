Securities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) again opened Monday on a negative note, as crucial market indices slipped further by 0.18 per cent with Diamond Bank emerging the most traded equity on the activity chart.

The All-Share Index dropped by 56.80 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 32, 143.41, compared with 32,200.21 posted last week Friday.

Similarly, NSE market capitalisation which opened at N11.755 trillion shed N26 billion or 0.18 per cent to close at N11.734 trillion.

Guaranty Trust Bank topped the losers’ chart with a 65k price drop to close at N36. 50 per share.

It was closely followed by Zenith Bank in the second with 40k to close at N24, while NEM Insurance dipped 23k to close at N2.57 per share.

Diamond Bank lost 12kobo to close at N1.16, while Abbey shed 11kobo to close at N1.06 per share.

On the other hand, Flour Mills led the gainers’ table, with N1.10 to close at N16.50 per share.

Oando followed with a gain of 30kobo to close at N4.95, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated garnered 15k to close at N15.70 per share.

PZ Cusson also added 15k to close at N9.15, while FBN Holdings improved by 15k to close at N7.60 per share.

However, the volume of shares transacted rose by 17.19 per cent with an exchange of 142.11 million shares valued at N1.56 billion in 2,772 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 121.26 million shares worth N1.58 billion transacted in 2,678 deals on Friday.

Diamond Bank led the activity chart with a total of 32.24 million shares worth N37.68 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with an account of 19.98 million shares valued at N738.14 million, while United Bank for Africa traded 16.06 million shares worth N128.29 million.

FBN Holdings sold 13.26 million shares valued at N98.73 million, while Zenith Bank traded 11.74 million shares worth N285.21 million