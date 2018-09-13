– The Sun News
DAVID MARK

Mark appoints Sen. Kure, DG campaign organisation

13th September 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Furtherance to actualising his presidential ambition in 2019, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential hopeful, Sen. David Mark, has appointed Sen. Zainab Abdulkadir Kure as the Director General of his campaign organisation.

The presidential aspirant also appointed as the spokesman of his campaign organisation an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Barr. Abba Ejembi.

In a statement signed by the Media Adviser to Sen. Mark, Paul Mumeh, and made available to Daily Sun, both appointments are to take immediate effect.

Mumeh revealed that Kure, a former First Lady of Niger State between 1999 and 2007 was a Senator of the Federal Republic between 2007 and 2015.

“She represented Niger South Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP. A consummate politician, Sen. Kure was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment and National Planning respectively, when Sen. Mark held sway as the President of the 7th and 8th Senate.

Mumeh also described Ejembi as “a seasoned lawyer and public commentator.”

 

