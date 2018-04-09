Maritime varsity: Buhari keeping promises to Niger Delta, says Aginighan

Ben Dunno, Warri

A prominent Ijaw leader, Pastor Power Ziakede Aginighan, has described the planned take-off of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, as a promise made and kept by President Muhammadu Buhari, towards the development of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking in a statement made available to newsmen, in Warri Detla State, Aginighan, a former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), noted that with the take off of the university any moment from now a new chapter has opened for the growth of the entire region.

Aginighan, also a Chieftain of the Delta state caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), commended President Buhari, for providing the enabling environment and fundings that has helped in fast tracking the take off of the institution that would promote the growth of the nation’s maritime sector.

According to him, “When the then Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo assured the Niger Delta leaders during his historic visit to Delta State in January 2017, that the take-off of the Maritime University was a done deal, many cynics dismissed it as mere politics.

“The recent inauguration of the University Governing Council by Mr. President, coming up after the release of the take-off funds for the institution, has shown that the present Federal Government means well for the Niger Delta region.”

Aginighan congratulated Chief Timipre Sylva on his appointment as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council of the University and prayed God to grant the Council the courage to provide purposeful leadership to enable the University deliver on its mission and vision.

He also commended the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Maureen Engoibi Etebu and the University Management for their sacrifices, hardwork and resilence in bringing the dream of the University to a reality.

While thanking the both chambers of the National Assembly for the patriotic steps taken so far on providing the enabling Law for the University, Aginighan appealed to the legislature to fast-track any further action required to enable Mr President give his assent.