Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside Thursday, stated that the Agency is pushing for a single data window system of all activities in the Nigerian maritime sector in a way that information will be available on a single platform, to help engender the nation’s rapid economic growth.

Dakuku who stated this in Lagos at an interactive session with the media also noted that the Nigerian maritime sector which currently provides over 100,000 direct jobs with multiplier effects of over two million jobs, deserves adequate mention in the monthly statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“We are pushing for a single data window system in the maritime sector, whereby NIMASA, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and other relevant government agencies in the sector can share a common platform for data on all vessels calling at our ports and their activities. This will make it easy for the National Bureau of Statistics to capture the contributions of the maritime sector to the GDP of the country to enable those who make use of the figures to grow the economy achieve better results,” he said.