Why maritime sector needs intervention fund, says Peterside

Another issue is one of building human capacity. Vessels are usually driven by human beings. If you don’t have the right knowledge base and skill you can’t grow the industry. So, we are investing in building up capacity at the lower level, middle level and higher level. We are investing in Nigerian seafarers Development Programme where we directly intervene in growing a number of seafarers so Nigeria will have enough seafarers sufficient to operate within our environment and even export to other countries. We are growing a number of our policymakers and policy operators with our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Maritime University. We are also supporting the maritime establishment of the Nigerian university at Okerenkoko, as well as giving support to the Maritime Academy, Oron and the establishment of maritime institutes around the country.

Aside from creating a special interest rate, we are looking at the early disbursement of cabotage financing fund. We don’t want it to go the way of similar intervention funds in the past. And so we are reengineering the guidelines. We are taking a number of steps to ensure that ship owners who are investors in the sector get access to financing at single digit interest rate because we have heard several complaints that with a double-digit interest rate, we can’t be competitive among maritime nations.

We are looking at it from a multi-dimensional approach. One is infrastructural development that demands that port as a primary place of business must be fully developed. A number of private initiatives are in place to develop our ports. We are also looking at financing the acquisition of assets. We are engaging with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to create a special interest fund for maritime infrastructure development and assets acquisition.

We are also doing that of capacity building. This is part of building necessary partnership to grow the sector. We are building partnership with the private sector too. We are building partnership with our neighbours. We are building partnership with the security agencies so that our water will be safe. We are building partnership with members of the National Assembly to put legal framework in place to drive the industry. We are building partnership with the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Transportation and other inter-agency partnership to ensure that we have the right framework in place, the right partnership to grow the industry. We are looking at the infrastructure development, building infrastructure; we are looking at access to financing the infrastructure we are looking at human capacity building and building necessary partnership to drive the industry. Those are the things we are looking at.

Status of Calabar Port

Calabar Port has a peculiar problem. It is a problem that is being tackled at the ministerial level with the support of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The draft of Calabar Port is not good enough to receive big vessels. Beside the draft, it also has a neck that is both narrow and shallow that needs to be properly dredged to enable it receive channels that take you to Calabar Port. Calabar Port is not strictly-speaking a deep sea port. I believe that the ministry is doing something about the eastern port. The ministry has set up a committee to look at how it can deepen utilisation of the eastern port. Calabar Port is part of the eastern port. The eastern ports are Calabar Port, Onne Port, Rivers Port, including Delta Port. Recently, a contract was awarded for the dredging of Delta Port in Warri. So, I believe that a lot of efforts are being put in place to ensure that we re-engineer the eastern ports so that activities will pick up soon.

IMO

We sought for technical support from International Maritime Organisation (IMO), which has granted a number of technical support that we proposed. There are several areas where they have granted technical support, and a number of such initiatives will commence in September this year. There will be a number of in-country seminars, workshops including sending experts to Nigeria to train our people in different areas. And so, that is what we can say concerning the support from IMO which they have granted.