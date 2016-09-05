Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue

Stories by Isaac Anumihe

The Federal Government recently expressed deep concern over the congestion that has become the hallmark of Nigerian ports. Beside different reforms the government has initiated to sanitise the ports, the lack of transparency and accountability as a result of congestion still remains inexplicable to the discerning mind.

To this effect, the government has concluded plans to digitise and automate the Nigerian ports with a view to not only increase its revenue but to restore sanity in the ports and shore up revenue.

So, in solving this economic misplacement and operational hiccups, the need for Nigeria to embrace reforms and automation of the Nigerian cash cow becomes expedient.

The automation, which will align the ports with ports in other countries, will reduce clearing time, encourage transparency and boost revenue.

Against this background, the Nigerian Ports Authorities, carriers, terminal operators, private individuals and agencies of the government are expected to embrace the process known as “modern radio frequency system”, which automatically identifies vessels or containers. This is achieved by installing a satellite aided system on vessels or containers for tracking purposes. Radio frequency tracking system with the aid of satellite technologies is now practised globally.

The automatic tracking of vessels laden with cargoes will shorten the time of vessel at anchorage and the dwell time of containers at the terminals and cargoes at the warehouses.

Cargo identification system

Cargo identification system transmits data from all intermediate communication posts and also channels data into the database of the main computing centre. Once a container is being loaded into a vessel, the particulars of the container, size, marks and numbers, content names and address of owner as well as other relevant information are transmitted. At this point, the data on the container is sorted and it disappears as the monitoring of the container continues.

The vessels and the containers will be monitored from the port of loading to the port of offloading. The special character of the system is that it is centred on identification application, with the level of trustworthiness and efficiency of database of the automated control systems. The method is unique and has infrastructure consisting of various storage units for the identification of containers and vessels.

Also, the system facilitates the consolidation of control centres and ensures time receipt of data on the vessel locations during voyage, making it possible to determine the location and condition of the vessels while sailing on the sea.

At this point, real time information received is used in advance to resolve tasks of management, analysis, accounting, mutual settlements, among others, which engender and fast-track trade facilitation. However, the list of containers to be tracked is made available from the port of loading. Then the systems can be combined on an informational basis with the satellite tracking system. It is also impossible to install a separate sensor on each container and use the data on the vessels’ routes transmitted by digital channels.

Tracking from space

The tracking of vessels/containers by satellite is equally practised globally. It has been noted that it is only a satellite tracking system that can provide foreign cargo owners with container tracking service.

Note that with the growing demand and competition in tracking services, both the Radio Frequency Identification (RFI) and the Satellite Navigation System (SNS) are now coping with allied tasks and at the same time complementing or supplementing each other. Recall that every tracking service must inculcate in it the insurer’s requirements. Hitherto, tracking services firms introduce and render extra services to determine not just the location of vessels/containers, but also determine the condition of the containers and even the laden goods in it.

The automatic tracking method

According to Dr Eugene Nweke of Shippers Council, the automatic tracking method is an improved automated version of cargo identification method, which makes for higher efficiency and accuracy in transport planning operations and reduces demurrage. This, he said, is because the system can also monitor the integrity of the container markings and of the electronic seals of the container equipment.

The method also promotes and attracts container trans-shipment business and operations. As all parties know what is going where, intermediate operations become fewer and logistics become simpler while delivery is now shortened.

Recall that recently, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Mr. Hassan Bello, said in an interactive session with newsmen that the automation would cost the council over N1 billion.

“Automation is a very expensive project but automation of the ports is not exclusive to Shippers Council. For example, Nigerian Customs has automated its payments. Before, you had to go to the bank in Surulere or Victoria Island and get them put in teller. Then you bring it to the NPA. But now, it has automated its system. What took like six days will be done in six seconds. So, this is their contribution to the automation at the ports. Nigerian Shippers Council is spending a little above N1 billion for the automation of our system. Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has also automated its system. Nigerian Customs is, as a matter of fact, well ahead of automation. So, it is the aggregate of all these automations that will be taken as a unified platform and will have a national single window,” he said.

On many occasions, he revealed, ships assumed to be carrying other items have been found to be carrying firearms or dangerous weapons such as bombs. But with automation, such things would be a thing of the past because the system would give the accurate cargo that is coming into Nigeria.

Why we opened RoRo terminals outside port –Sifax

SIFAX Group, at the weekend, gave reasons for siting its newly-opened RoRo terminals outside the port environment.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the organisation, said that as part of the one-stop-shop vehicle importation service launched by SIFAX Group recently, the company has opened two terminals at Okota, Lagos, where the storage and release of the imported vehicles are done. This, he said, is a sharp departure from the practice where vehicles are cleared from facilities in and around the port area.

The Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, Mr. John Jenkins, also stated that the deteriorating roads around the port and the need to decongest the port are two of the major factors for taking the terminals away from the port.

“The reason we made SIFAX terminals at Okota our releasing office was because there is a high demand for dedicated RoRo off-dock terminal solutions outside the port area. With an increase in import cargo and deteriorating roads, consignees are seeking for better accessibility in the release of their cargoes. SIFAX Group off-dock terminals located at Okota offer this unique logistic advantage, which is highly recognised in Lagos.” he said.

“The off-dock terminals are strategically located along the main roads of Lagos and they are new purpose-built logistics centre for handling RoRo products for the Nigerian market. Its geographical position in the centre of Lagos industrial zone provides consignees with faster and more cost-effective transport solution,” he said.

Jenkins further said that it was necessary to open the new terminals to customers because the ports area is a temporary transit base where cargoes are stored before being transferred to an off-dock terminal. He also assured agents and consignees of an innovative, excellent and unparalleled customer service that will make the releasing of vehicles at the terminals a pleasurable experience.

In the same vein, General Manager, RoRo Terminals, SIFAX Group, Mr. Saheed Lasisi, noted that both terminals have all the required facilities to meet and exceed expectations of the agents.

“At the Okota terminals, we have the presence of the Nigerian Customs Service officers, a billing and manifest office and all other services that can make the releasing of vehicles very convenient. This is because we care a lot about our customers and clients,” he said.

Meanwhile, SIFAX Group vehicle importation service is in partnership with the foremost international shipping agent, Auto Export Shipping (AES) and Hyundai Glovis. Over 1,000 vehicles are expected to be imported into Nigeria from major ports in the United States every month.

Apapa Customs declares N35bn revenue in August

The Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service, at the weekend, said it made the highest collection of monthly revenue of N34,923,757,810.77 in the month of August 2016.

In a statement, Customs Public Relations Officer, Apapa Command, Mr Emmanuel Ekpa, said that the figure is about N8 billion higher than the N27 billion collected in July this year, saying that the collection is the highest monthly generated revenue/ collection made by any customs command in the country in the last 10 years.

“A remarkable feature of this is that it was made at a time the ports were said to be having low volume of trade and shipping companies reported to be leaving the country in the face of some trade restrictions and high exchange rate regime” he said.

The statement said that Customs Area Controller of the Command, Willy Egbudin, has persistently urged officers of the command to continually work to redouble their efforts in maximum revenue collection, speed in legitimate trade facilitation and uncompromising enforcement of all customs laws.

Egbudin had at a recent meeting with top officers of the command emphasised that national security must not be compromised at the port and terminals under it.

However, the recent increase is as a result of increased supervision, closer monitoring and regular outreach to importers and agents on the need to comply while issuing demand notices for infractions like under-declaration.

Aside regular meetings, the Controller has been paying surprise visits to various units and terminals under him to ensure that officers are at their duty posts during specified work hours and are keeping to the Controller General’s directives at all times.

‘’The Comptroller General’s directives are very clear on matters affecting our duties. We must not in anyway act outside the law or encourage people to do so.Importers and agents who violate the law will face the full wrath of it and I can assure you all that I will not spare any customs officer collaborator. Any attempt to shortchange the government under my watch here will not be treated with kid gloves.

‘’Government’s focus is increasing on non oil revenue sources and we as customs officers with our stakeholders must brace up to this national reality. We must all add value in making Nigeria great from our various beats and assignments and posterity will be fair to us all’’ he said.

Egbudin also advised officers not to relent in doing more for the Nigerian state as a way of justifying the confidence reposed on them by their deployment to the flagship command of Nigeria Customs.

Meanwhile, the command also made a seizure of 16 containers for false declaration thereby sending a strong signal to the port community that customs is focused on implementing all extant laws concerning its operations.

Meanwhile, the statement, noted, investigations are ongoing over the seized containers and arrests have been made in preparation for prosecution

Controller, Tincan Island Port directs examination to start Sept 5

Controller, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port, Mr Bahir Yusuf, at the weekend, directed that the conduct of examinations in the terminals should commence on September 5, this year.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders comprising executives of freight forwarders, the Area Controller identified grey areas that could hinder the concept of trade facilitation and promotion of international trade, with a view to proffering solutions.

He was categorical that trade facilitation may be achieved in an atmosphere of honest declaration, which will ultimately allow for a seamless flow of documentation in the system.

The controller posited that all efforts would be made to create on enabling environment for honest declarants. He noted that the service has what it takes in terms of advanced technology to monitor transactions and ensure that revenue leakages are blocked.

In a statement, NCS public relations officer, Mr Uche Ejesieme, said that the controller drew the attention of participants on the need to take advantage of the full automation of customs processes and procedures for the advancement of their transactions.

He charged them to be compliant in all ramifications to avoid any impediment that could be counter-productive.

Similarly, the controller recently handed over a 40ft container of suspected expired medical devices to the NAFDAC for necessary action.

He stated that inter-agency collaboration and synergy is a key element of the CGC’s change mantra and promised to promote it in his Command.

In the same vein, the controller also handed over two suspects to Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) for falsification of documents relating to SON. In another development, the controller hosted members of the Interstate Committee on ‘Transit Goods’ led by Dr. Ekpa on the 25th of August, 2016. ENDS