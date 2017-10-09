The Sun News
Latest
9th October 2017 - Maritime Academy: Stakeholders set agenda for Amaechi’s committee
9th October 2017 - Arms: Agents slam customs CG over plans to close border
9th October 2017 - Seme Customs intercepts waste disposal truck with 534 tyres, jeep
9th October 2017 - Tips to colour your first International flight
9th October 2017 - Dana Air supports 23rd Nigeria Economic Summit
9th October 2017 - 22 Nigerian accident investigators to be trained at NTSB
9th October 2017 - NNPC Gate: Kachikwu, Baru may face DSS, EFCC 
9th October 2017 - Monkey pox lands in A’Ibom
9th October 2017 - Blame PDP for bad roads in S’East, S’South – APC tells Wike
9th October 2017 - APC has board of trustees –Nkire
Home / Business / Maritime Academy: Stakeholders set agenda for Amaechi’s committee

Maritime Academy: Stakeholders set agenda for Amaechi’s committee

— 9th October 2017

Stories by  Isaac Anumihe

Stakeholders in the maritime industry, at the weekend,  picked holes in the composition of the committee set up by the Federal Government to restructure and reposition the crisis-ridden Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, saying it runs counter to the International Labour Organisation’s  (ILO) recommendation.
According to the President of  Merchant Navy Senior Staff Association, Comrade Matthew Alalade, ILO  recommended that for any business in the maritime industry to be legal, it has to be  tripartite in nature—–the workers, government and the employers.
But in the case of the committee set up to reposition MAN, Oron, that recommendation is lacking.
“The composition of the committee runs contrary to the tripartite ILO recommendation which makes  it mandatory for any business in the maritime industry to be tripartite in nature. The workers should be represented as well as  the government and the employers. But this committee negates this. No worker representation. That is,  no union representation” he said.
Concerning the protests that greeted the setting up of the committee, stakeholders said that although the committee was illegally constituted,  the protesters  should  remain calm pending the outcome of the meeting.
“We appeal to the sons and daughters of Oron to remain calm while the committee does its job to make the school meet international  standard that  will be beneficial to both the indigenes and  Nigeria as a whole” Alalade who spoke on behalf of the over 5,000 members of Merchant Navy Association, said.
Among the expectations of the committee are the provisions of the vessels for the training of the cadets who graduate from  the school, installation of simulators in the school and the upgrading of the school to a university status.
“Again, we want them to make provisions for training vessels. There is nowhere in the world a cadet is recognised except he has his or her sea times. And without the sea times, a cadet remains a cadet and he will move nowhere. Already, there is a yawning gap between the junior cadre and the senior cadre.  Except  training vessels are provided for them to enable them go for their sea times, the money spent on the training of cadets,  both within and outside,  is in vain.
“Simulators were provided some time  ago but were not put into use. We still request  that the government should make it   a matter  of necessity    to provide  simulators  so that these people will have a good training of shipping experience.  As a maritime university, we want them to make sure that all the infrastructure including the buildings and other electrical facility  should be upgraded to meet the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) standard because a university is not only meant for Nigerian standard, it is expected to meet the world standard. A university is only meant for Nigeria’s seafarers.
“As we go to Australia, Philippines, America, Britain for our school, we expect people from other parts of the world to come to Nigeria for their certification. Therefore, all the infrastructure,  including electricity, water, good road network within and outside the university should be provided to make that school what a university” he demanded.
Recall that following the prolonged leadership crisis that dogged the academy for several years, the Rotimi Amaechi administration set up a committee to chart a way forward for the institution.
The six-man management committee to manage the institution for six months—-from September 2017  to February 2018—- include   the former Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA),  Chief Adebayo Sarumi;  former Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC),  Captain Adamu Biu;  former rector of  the academy,  Engineer  Olu Akinsoji;    Chairman,  Starz Shipyard,  Engineer Greg Ogbeifun;  Mr  M. Dauda of  Federal Ministry of Transportation  and a sideline member, Dr Kelvin Okonna from the institute.
Speaking about the crisis that has undermined the development of the institute, a maritime stakeholder, Comrade Julius Efokpor, reasoned  that although, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) was responsible for the funding, the unfriendly attitude of the community contributed a great deal to the underdevelopment of  the academy.
“We have continually held NIMASA accountable   because that institution is under  its  supervision. Before now,  shipping was very ok in Calabar.  Because  of the attitude of the people, 80 per cent of the ship-owners  moved out of Calabar Port.  At times,  a community needs to play a role.
If they are not hospitable, nobody,  even you, no matter how qualified, will want to stay . The former rector, Engineer  Olu Akinsoji left not because he wanted to leave but because of the hostile environment he found himself. In one year, two rectors died in office. If you are  sent to that place, no matter how qualified you are you will  not like to go there because the indigenes are bent on managing that place.
For you to become a rector in the maritime institution, it is not only the grammar you need, you also need  the practical experience. We are talking about efficiency. We are talking about auditing” he said.
Another stakeholder, Comrade Aleakhue Okpono, argued that the management of MAN should not be the prerogative of the indigenes because it is a federal establishment. He said that the indigenes have some benefits to enjoy from the institute  such as rents, small scale businesses  etc.
“It should not be their birthright. As I speak with you now, when you are a student of Oron you rent their house. You don’t rent a Lagosian’s  house. You don’t rent an Edo man’s house. The non-academic workers  are domiciled there. Oron indigenes have some benefits” he said.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Maritime Academy: Stakeholders set agenda for Amaechi’s committee

— 9th October 2017

Stories by  Isaac Anumihe Stakeholders in the maritime industry, at the weekend,  picked holes in the composition of the committee set up by the Federal Government to restructure and reposition the crisis-ridden Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, saying it runs counter to the International Labour Organisation’s  (ILO) recommendation. According to the President of  Merchant…

  • Arms: Agents slam customs CG over plans to close border

    — 9th October 2017

    Association of Nigeria Customs Licensed Agents (ANLCA) has slammed the Controller General of Customs (CGC), Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali, (retrd) for threatening to close the Nigerian land borders in the wake of the influx of arms into the country. Reacting to the threat, the Chairman of ANLCA, Seme chapter, Alhaji Lasisi Bisiriyu Fanu, argued that…

  • Seme Customs intercepts waste disposal truck with 534 tyres, jeep

    — 9th October 2017

    The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in its relentless fight against smuggling has uncovered a smuggled L450 Jeep that was disguised with posters of a deceased person (supposedly going for burial). Also, intercepted was  a waste disposal truck which on close examination  contained  534 pieces of used tyres concealed in the truck…

  • Tips to colour your first International flight

    — 9th October 2017

    Stories by Louis Ibah There is nothing that can be as traumatic as arriving at an international airport with all the excitement of traveling out of the country only to be turned back at the airline counter for having not fulfilled some of the critical conditions to board the aircraft. International flights are indeed different…

  • Dana Air supports 23rd Nigeria Economic Summit

    — 9th October 2017

    Dana Air says it will support the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#23), scheduled to hold between October 10 – 12, 2017, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The NES is jointly organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning. It is the largest and most prestigious forum for policy…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share