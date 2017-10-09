Maritime Academy: Stakeholders set agenda for Amaechi’s committee

Stories by Isaac Anumihe

Stakeholders in the maritime industry, at the weekend, picked holes in the composition of the committee set up by the Federal Government to restructure and reposition the crisis-ridden Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, saying it runs counter to the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) recommendation.

According to the President of Merchant Navy Senior Staff Association, Comrade Matthew Alalade, ILO recommended that for any business in the maritime industry to be legal, it has to be tripartite in nature—–the workers, government and the employers.

But in the case of the committee set up to reposition MAN, Oron, that recommendation is lacking.

“The composition of the committee runs contrary to the tripartite ILO recommendation which makes it mandatory for any business in the maritime industry to be tripartite in nature. The workers should be represented as well as the government and the employers. But this committee negates this. No worker representation. That is, no union representation” he said.

Concerning the protests that greeted the setting up of the committee, stakeholders said that although the committee was illegally constituted, the protesters should remain calm pending the outcome of the meeting.

“We appeal to the sons and daughters of Oron to remain calm while the committee does its job to make the school meet international standard that will be beneficial to both the indigenes and Nigeria as a whole” Alalade who spoke on behalf of the over 5,000 members of Merchant Navy Association, said.

Among the expectations of the committee are the provisions of the vessels for the training of the cadets who graduate from the school, installation of simulators in the school and the upgrading of the school to a university status.

“Again, we want them to make provisions for training vessels. There is nowhere in the world a cadet is recognised except he has his or her sea times. And without the sea times, a cadet remains a cadet and he will move nowhere. Already, there is a yawning gap between the junior cadre and the senior cadre. Except training vessels are provided for them to enable them go for their sea times, the money spent on the training of cadets, both within and outside, is in vain.

“Simulators were provided some time ago but were not put into use. We still request that the government should make it a matter of necessity to provide simulators so that these people will have a good training of shipping experience. As a maritime university, we want them to make sure that all the infrastructure including the buildings and other electrical facility should be upgraded to meet the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) standard because a university is not only meant for Nigerian standard, it is expected to meet the world standard. A university is only meant for Nigeria’s seafarers.

“As we go to Australia, Philippines, America, Britain for our school, we expect people from other parts of the world to come to Nigeria for their certification. Therefore, all the infrastructure, including electricity, water, good road network within and outside the university should be provided to make that school what a university” he demanded.

Recall that following the prolonged leadership crisis that dogged the academy for several years, the Rotimi Amaechi administration set up a committee to chart a way forward for the institution.

The six-man management committee to manage the institution for six months—-from September 2017 to February 2018—- include the former Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Chief Adebayo Sarumi; former Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Captain Adamu Biu; former rector of the academy, Engineer Olu Akinsoji; Chairman, Starz Shipyard, Engineer Greg Ogbeifun; Mr M. Dauda of Federal Ministry of Transportation and a sideline member, Dr Kelvin Okonna from the institute.

Speaking about the crisis that has undermined the development of the institute, a maritime stakeholder, Comrade Julius Efokpor, reasoned that although, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) was responsible for the funding, the unfriendly attitude of the community contributed a great deal to the underdevelopment of the academy.

“We have continually held NIMASA accountable because that institution is under its supervision. Before now, shipping was very ok in Calabar. Because of the attitude of the people, 80 per cent of the ship-owners moved out of Calabar Port. At times, a community needs to play a role.

If they are not hospitable, nobody, even you, no matter how qualified, will want to stay . The former rector, Engineer Olu Akinsoji left not because he wanted to leave but because of the hostile environment he found himself. In one year, two rectors died in office. If you are sent to that place, no matter how qualified you are you will not like to go there because the indigenes are bent on managing that place.

For you to become a rector in the maritime institution, it is not only the grammar you need, you also need the practical experience. We are talking about efficiency. We are talking about auditing” he said.

Another stakeholder, Comrade Aleakhue Okpono, argued that the management of MAN should not be the prerogative of the indigenes because it is a federal establishment. He said that the indigenes have some benefits to enjoy from the institute such as rents, small scale businesses etc.

“It should not be their birthright. As I speak with you now, when you are a student of Oron you rent their house. You don’t rent a Lagosian’s house. You don’t rent an Edo man’s house. The non-academic workers are domiciled there. Oron indigenes have some benefits” he said.