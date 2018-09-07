– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - Marcelo: I’ll retire at Real 
7th September 2018 - DPRK seeks deeper relations with Nigeria
7th September 2018 - ITTF African Championships: Quadri, Meshref ‘re top seeds as singles serves off
7th September 2018 - Pogba: I’m in Manchester for now
7th September 2018 - I will rather lose than win through violence – Gov Ortom
7th September 2018 - Sanchez dumps girlfriend
7th September 2018 - NUPENG begins strike in Warri, gives military 24-hour ultimatum
7th September 2018 - AJ: I’ll dismantle Povetkin 
7th September 2018 - I want to unite Nigeria, set it on sustainable economic growth – Saraki
7th September 2018 - Wolves boss, Nuno may replace Mourinho
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Marcelo: I’ll retire at Real 
MARCELO

Marcelo: I’ll retire at Real 

— 7th September 2018

Marcelo has claimed that he will be at Real Madrid “until the end” amid suggestions that the Brazilian defender wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Marcelo moved to Madrid from Fluminense in 2007, and has made more than 450 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants, winning four La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

The 30-year-old has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Juve in recent weeks, but the defender has insisted that he will be staying at the Bernabeu until he hangs up his boots.

READ ALSO ITTF African Championships: Quadri, Meshref ‘re top seeds as singles serves off

“It’s an element which is hardly worth discussing. I’m very happy at Real Madrid, it’s my home and I’ve got many years left on my contract,” Marcelo told Real Madrid TV.

“I’m very happy here, it’s the best club in the world and I always want to play for the very best. It’s good to talk about it because there are always rumours and it’s tough for me to have to continually show I want to be here and can play here.

I always give it my best to be at the best club in the world.
“I just keep doing my job. I have to show what I can do every year. I enjoy every moment of playing for Real Madrid and naturally, I give it everything I’ve got. I do all I can to make sure the fans enjoy the football and that Madrid are always at the top, which is where they belong.”
Marcelo scored five times in 44 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos last term.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

democratic

DPRK seeks deeper relations with Nigeria

— 7th September 2018

NAN Mr Jon Tong Chol, Ambassador of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Nigeria, on Friday called for closer working relations with Nigeria to achieve meaningful growth. Chol made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on activities marking the 70th Foundation Day of North Korea, organised by its…

  • Ortom

    I will rather lose than win through violence – Gov Ortom

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom has declared that he would prefer to lose the next February governorship election than win it through violence. The governor  urged politicians in the state to eschew violence in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. Ortom said this  on Thursday at St Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish,…

  • NUPENG

    NUPENG begins strike in Warri, gives military 24-hour ultimatum

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has given the military 24 hours ultimatum to vacate the premises of an oil and gas firm to avert a nationwide strike. At a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, NUPENG President, Mr Williams Akporeha, called on the Chief of Army Staff to withdraw…

  • Saraki

    I want to unite Nigeria, set it on sustainable economic growth – Saraki

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said the major thrust of his presidential aspiration was to unite the nation and set it on the path of sustainable economic growth. Saraki made this known while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and members in Enugu on Thursday on his ambition to be the Presidential…

  • PRESIDENCY

    Presidency, Atiku fight

    — 7th September 2018

    “Why did the presidency do nothing as the Attorney General of the Federation, went to court to secure a kangaroo court order…?” • Ex-VP dismisses Buhari’s transparency claim • You can’t compare apples, oranges, replies presidential aide Sunday Ani The Presidency and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, are locked in a fight over President Muhammadu…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share