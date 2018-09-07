Marcelo has claimed that he will be at Real Madrid “until the end” amid suggestions that the Brazilian defender wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Marcelo moved to Madrid from Fluminense in 2007, and has made more than 450 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants, winning four La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

The 30-year-old has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Juve in recent weeks, but the defender has insisted that he will be staying at the Bernabeu until he hangs up his boots.

“It’s an element which is hardly worth discussing. I’m very happy at Real Madrid, it’s my home and I’ve got many years left on my contract,” Marcelo told Real Madrid TV.

“I’m very happy here, it’s the best club in the world and I always want to play for the very best. It’s good to talk about it because there are always rumours and it’s tough for me to have to continually show I want to be here and can play here.

I always give it my best to be at the best club in the world.

“I just keep doing my job. I have to show what I can do every year. I enjoy every moment of playing for Real Madrid and naturally, I give it everything I’ve got. I do all I can to make sure the fans enjoy the football and that Madrid are always at the top, which is where they belong.”

Marcelo scored five times in 44 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos last term.