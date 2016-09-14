Marauding herdsmen ARE Nigerians not foreigners, says Christian group

The National President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Engineer David Kadzai, on Wednesday, frowned at the Nigeria Immigration Service for allowing the so-called foreign herdsmen, turned terrorist, to infiltrate Nigeria, going by the assertion of the Sultan of Sokoto.

Kadzai was reacting to a statement credited to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, in his Eid-el-Kabir message, where he said armed herdsmen perpetrating violence in the country are foreign terrorists.

YOWICAN sort to know who permitted foreign herdsmen to graze on Nigeria land, taking the lives of harmless Nigerians.

“Our worries are the porous nature of our borders and ill-equipped Immigration, Security Personnel and incessant corrupt practices of these personnel.

“In as mush as we do not agree with the Sultan’s assertions, we call on the Federal Government to beef up our borders and equip our security operatives for a prompt and efficient policing.

“While calling for a complete overhaul of the Nigeria Immigration and declaration of an emergency stringent measures at our borders, a special infiltrators Law must be enact to check foreign mercenaries or terrorist”, he said.

The YOWICAN President also expressed worries over a gradual growth of a new group in the North-Eastern part of the country under the guise of the Islamic Hunters Association, which has taken its roots in Madagali, Michika and Gwoza of Adamawa and Borno States.

He called on the Federal Government to checkmate their activities before they turn into another sect.

Kadzai assured the Sultan and the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria that it will continue to build bridges that will unite the entire country, where the rule of law and social justice shall be guaranteed to every Nigerian irrespective of Religion, Tribe or Region.

(Source: DAILY POST)