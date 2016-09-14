The Sun News
14th September 2016 - Marauding herdsmen ARE Nigerians not foreigners, says Christian group
14th September 2016 - Arik Air resumes flight operations
14th September 2016 - Lagos International Airport hit by severe power outage‎
14th September 2016 - Recession: Buhari is messiah Nigeria needs at this time –Nwosu, Imo CoS
14th September 2016 - Baby factory
14th September 2016 - Abdulsalami Abubakar visits Nnewi industrialists
14th September 2016 - Flood devastates Igbo-Ukwu community as leadership crisis hits ancient town
14th September 2016 - Stop encroachment on our land, FUTO authorities tell host communities
14th September 2016 - Abia lawmaker gives constituents lifeline as colleagues storm Aba
14th September 2016 - Who owns Maitama Extension?
Marauding herdsmen ARE Nigerians not foreigners, says Christian group

— 14th September 2016

The National President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Engineer David Kadzai, on Wednesday, frowned at the Nigeria Immigration Service for allowing the so-called foreign herdsmen, turned terrorist, to infiltrate Nigeria, going by the assertion of the Sultan of Sokoto.

Kadzai was reacting to a statement credited to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, in his Eid-el-Kabir message, where he said armed herdsmen perpetrating violence in the country are foreign terrorists.

YOWICAN sort to know who permitted foreign herdsmen to graze on Nigeria land, taking the lives of harmless Nigerians.

“Our worries are the porous nature of our borders and ill-equipped Immigration, Security Personnel and incessant corrupt practices of these personnel.

“In as mush as we do not agree with the Sultan’s assertions, we call on the Federal Government to beef up our borders and equip our security operatives for a prompt and efficient policing.

“While calling for a complete overhaul of the Nigeria Immigration and declaration of an emergency stringent measures at our borders, a special infiltrators Law must be enact to check foreign mercenaries or terrorist”, he said.

The YOWICAN President also expressed worries over a gradual growth of a new group in the North-Eastern part of the country under the guise of the Islamic Hunters Association, which has taken its roots in Madagali, Michika and Gwoza of Adamawa and Borno States.

He called on the Federal Government to checkmate their activities before they turn into another sect.

Kadzai assured the Sultan and the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria that it will continue to build bridges that will unite the entire country, where the rule of law and social justice shall be guaranteed to every Nigerian irrespective of Religion, Tribe or Region.

(Source: DAILY POST)

  • arik-air-slide4

    Arik Air resumes flight operations

    — 14th September 2016

    Barely 24 hours after it suspended operations, Arik Air says it will resume flight operations by 11am on today. A statement from the airline’s spokesperson Ola Adeniji said: “Arik Air, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, is pleased to announce that scheduled flights will resume from 11 am tomorrow, Wednesday September 14, 2016. “Members of…

  • mma-airport-lagos

    Lagos International Airport hit by severe power outage‎

    — 14th September 2016

    By Louis Iba The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says the epileptic supply of electricity to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos is due to the excavation of electricity cables to allow contractors do some work on a new terminal at the airport. The MMIA has been hit with several power outages in…

  • uche-nwosu2

    Recession: Buhari is messiah Nigeria needs at this time –Nwosu, Imo CoS

    — 14th September 2016

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu An ardent follower of President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu, has expressed optimism that the current recession that has hit the country would soon fade away. The frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Imo State, in this exclusive interview…

  • Housing-estate-Lagos

    How NMRC can reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit

    — 14th September 2016

    Stories by Maduka Nweke Tackling housing deficit in Nigeria remained a daunting task successive governments had not been able to overcome. Although much lip service has been paid to the problem, not much has been done as the deficit increases by two million year on year. This is also true that as nothing tangible has…

  • NLC_logo-150x150_0-480x330

    Recession: 19,000 public sector jobs lost in 6 months

    — 14th September 2016

    No fewer than 18,919 Nigerians lost their jobs in the  nation’s public sector between October 2015 and March 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. Although about 5,867 new public sector jobs were generated between October and December 2015, the bureau said about 10,155 jobs were lost during the period in the public sector…

  • electricity-comparison

    KEDCO laments loss of N108m assets to vandals

    — 14th September 2016

    From Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO), Thursday, lamented that it had lost valuable operational materials worth N108,831,550 to vandals in its franchise area in the last six weeks. KEDCO’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Mr. David Omoloye, disclosed that the materials included 46.5 drums of transformer oil, 2,130 aluminium conductors (150mm2), 4,500…

  • naccima-logo

    NACCIMA urges FG to reconsider forex disbursement directive

    — 14th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola The National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has charged the Federal Government to reconsider its policy of disbursing 60 per cent of foreign exchange collected by the operators of the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The association, which described the actions of…

  • stock-vector--biofuel-life-cycle-biomass-ethanol-from-corn-sugarcane-wood-diagram-illustration-392427910

    How tek firms can cut cost with biofuels

    — 14th September 2016

    By Olabisi Olaleye Against the backdrop of unstable prices induced by artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the country, telecommunication service providers have been advised to look inwards to leverage biofuels to reduce their operational cost. Using biofuels, according to industry watchers, would not only lead to lower spending but will further push up the…

  • buhari-angry-cry

    If Buhari fails, we’ve all failed –Alao

    — 14th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Alao has said if President Muhammadu Buhari is to succeed with his economic reforms, the support of Nigerians are needed. Alao, who is fondly called Baba Aladura, called on Nigerians to unite and pray for Buhari’s success. The prophet made…

