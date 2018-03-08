Marathon race: Its problems

Dear Dr,

I participated in the 42 kilometer Access Bank sponsored Lagos Marathon last week, and within this week, I have had pain, swelling and blisters around my last toes, both feet. The pain has rather been increasing and I have just managed to go to work in my covered shoes, but the way I am feeling now, I may not be able to go to work tomorrow. Also, the nail on the toe on the left has been undermined and seems likely to fall off. I am afraid. Please advise what I to do.

Dapo Mabinuori, Oyingbo, Lagos

Dear Mabinuori, The stress of the 42 kilometre marathon, the friction between the tissues of your toes and the fabric of your shoes has compromised the oxygen supply to the toes weakening immunity and allowing infection, the effect of all these is the pain and the seeming cutting off of your toe-nail. Not to worry, the toe-nail, if it falls off will grow again. You need antibiotics to treat the infection, pain-killers to dull your pain; rest and multivitamins and especially vitamin C to aid the healing of the tissues. Do not starve the wound of air by plastering or bandaging but treat the wound with honey and leave open. As the antibiotics get rid of the infection, you will heal better and your pain will disappear. It would be good to take anti-tetanus injection also. Good luck

Staphylococcus for seven years

Gooday Dr, I am Melvin from Abuja. I have been suffering from Staphylococcus aureus; E.Coli and Coliform bacteria for over seven years now. Please doctor, I need your help

Melvin Akobundu,Abuja

Dear Melvin, Whatever help you need with Staphylococcus, E.Coli, Coliform bacteria, Klebsiella, Proteus, Streptococcus or any other germ, by the grace of God is available; you do not need seven years suffering or treatment; the most you need is between 6 and 13 weeks. Check out our writings on these germs at the blog www.mediamedix.blogspot.com . Cheers

Abdominal pains on the left side

Dear Dr Bibbi, I am a regular reader of Thursday edition of the Sun newspaper; of all the columns your health column is my best. This is so, because I have learnt and I share with people their experiences and problems.

May God continue to grant you wisdom. Doctor, my problem is about pains, I experience pains at the left side of the abdomen. This pain started about two years ago, when I was a member of karate club. I thought it was because of stomach exercise until the pain persisted even when I stopped the exercise. This pain mostly occur at night. Please Doctor what do you think is the cause? What test should I perform x-ray, scan etc? I really need your help. Your reply could be by e-mail or in your column which is my Favorite’s column on Thursday. Thanks for your help. Yours sincerely, Bello, Birnin Kudu, Kebbi State

Dear Bello,

Pain in the abdomen, especially the left side; occurring (again) most often at night will be seen by any doctor as a case of peptic ulcer disease until proven otherwise. So, go see a good doctor/ gastroenterologist; tell them your problems and after interviewing you properly and examining you thoroughly, the kinds of tests that you need to do will emerge and be clear to the doctor who will order them and make up his mind what the diagnosis is. Appropriate treatment will then follow. So, do not waste time; hurry; go rid yourself of this ailment. You can do it.

Dr’s contact

Dear Dr, It will be highly appreciated if you can send your contact address to me through my e-mail address to enable me get in touch with you to discuss some medical problems of mine that needs your special attention as soon as possible. Thank you in anticipation.

Ikanan Mekonen, Makurdi,Benue

Dear Mekonen Thanks for the request to contact us. It is easiest for you to call the help-lines. However we have e mailed the actual location to you and we will do so for anybody who asks as you have done. Cheers

Serious problem after sex

Hi doctor, I have very serious problem, I had many sexual intercourse sometimes ago and since then I have not been feeling fine. The symptoms are as follows: Loss of weight. Peeling of my private part skin (keeps occurring repeatedly) Body temperature Infection in my anus Rashes (severe) scratching in my private part I had an intercourse last week and after one round I could not continue; what is responsible for all these? I also need your medical advice in order to treat the infections. Please I need your help urgently. Thanks

Dandogo Hassan, Funtua

Dear Dandogo, Loss of weight, fever and the detail about your anus- these three aspects of your complaints are what scare me. Were you involved in anal sex? Loss of weight and fever with anal sex? I would like to begin my work from checking if you have HIV. It is a medical fact that anal sex and HIV correlate. The fungus Candida which predominantly causes scaling and peeling of the skin of the genitals, also is associated with HIV infection and progression. You need to be seen (face to face) by a competent medical practitioner who will examine and order relevant laboratory tests to sort you out and actually find what your diagnosis is but I see the red flag here. We must not be complacent, please. Waste no time. See a good doctor. You can call the helplines.

