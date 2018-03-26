MAPOLY students protest shutdown campus in Abeokuta

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Monday morning embarked on a protest that shutdown the main gate of the institution, preventing academic and management staff from gaining access into campus.

The protest, Daily Sun learnt, was as a result of the refusal of the academic staff of the school to mark and collate results of the second semester examination, two months after they sat for the test.

This, according to them, has closed the opportunity for getting HND 2 students mobilised by April for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The students, who blocked vehicular movement around the campus entrance, vowed that the gate to the Polytechnic, will remain shutdown until lecturers release results of the last examinations.

Crisis began to rock the campus in January 2017 when the Ogun State government decided to transform the institution into a university.

This development led to a series of crises as the Academic Staff of the school embarked on a three-month strike, preventing the students sitting for examinations.

Meanwhile, academic staff under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), MAPOLY, and the State Government, reached a consensus and ensured that students wrote their examinations in January, 2018.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun States, Olawale Balogun, described the situation as unfortunate.

“It is just unfortunate that we found ourselves in this mess as students because we are suffering for what is none of our business, because we have carried out our own part,” Balogun said.

When contacted for his reaction, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, MAPOLY Chapter, Mr. Kola Abiola, declined to comment on the protest and simply said “I have no reaction.”