The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - MAPOLY students protest shutdown campus in Abeokuta
26th March 2018 - Conflicting police statements on release of last dapchi girl embarrassing – Fayose
26th March 2018 - Nigeria’s IGR hits N931.2b in 2017
26th March 2018 - Monkeys invade Lagos community, residents flee
26th March 2018 - US denies leaving air bases in Turkey, Qatar
26th March 2018 - Osun PDP gets new chair
26th March 2018 - I’m disappointed at your remarks, Tanko Yakasai tells Danjuma
26th March 2018 - Bayelsa govt. backs Easter Fest to boost youths engagement
26th March 2018 - Anambra govt. plans to send 4 officials to Harvard
26th March 2018 - Thousands protest in Sanaa to mark 3 years of Saudi offensive
Home / National / MAPOLY students protest shutdown campus in Abeokuta
MAPOLY students protest

MAPOLY students protest shutdown campus in Abeokuta

— 26th March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Monday morning embarked on a protest that shutdown the main gate of the institution, preventing academic and management staff from gaining access into campus.

The protest, Daily Sun learnt, was as a result of the refusal of the  academic staff of the school to mark and collate results of the second semester examination, two months after they sat for the test.

This, according to them, has closed the opportunity for getting HND 2 students mobilised by April for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The students, who blocked vehicular movement around the campus entrance, vowed that the gate to the Polytechnic, will remain shutdown until lecturers release results of the last examinations.

Crisis began to rock the campus in January 2017 when the Ogun State government decided to transform the institution into a university.

This development led to a series of crises as the Academic Staff of the school embarked on a three-month strike, preventing the students sitting for examinations.

Meanwhile, academic staff under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), MAPOLY, and the State Government, reached a consensus and ensured that students wrote their examinations in January, 2018.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun States, Olawale Balogun, described the situation as unfortunate.

“It is just unfortunate that we found ourselves in this mess as students because we are suffering for what is none of our business, because we have carried out our own part,” Balogun said.

When contacted for his reaction, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, MAPOLY Chapter, Mr. Kola Abiola, declined to comment on the protest and simply said “I have no reaction.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAPOLY students protest

MAPOLY students protest shutdown campus in Abeokuta

— 26th March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Monday morning embarked on a protest that shutdown the main gate of the institution, preventing academic and management staff from gaining access into campus. The protest, Daily Sun learnt, was as a result of the refusal of the  academic staff of the school to mark and collate results…

  • Conflicting police statements on release of last dapchi girl embarrassing – Fayose

    — 26th March 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described the conflicting statements from the Police on the return of the last Dapchi schoolgirl; Leah Sharibu as another clear indication that “under this President Muhammadu Buhari led government, confusion now reigns supreme.” Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted Governor…

  • Nigeria’s IGR hits N931.2b in 2017

    — 26th March 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by state for the full year of 2017 racked up N931.23 billion compared to N831.19 billion recorded in the previous year. The bureau also stated in the Internally Generated Revenue report for 2017, released, on Monday, in…

  • Monkeys invade Lagos community, residents flee

    — 26th March 2018

    NAN Invasion by monkeys from natural habitat is forcing many residents of Soluyi/Sosanya  Community  in Gbagada, Lagos State, to flee. Some of the residents told NAN, in Lagos, on Monday, that they could no longer withstand the situation. They called on the state government to save the community from the trouble, saying that the animals…

  • Osun PDP gets new chair

    — 26th March 2018

    Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo The Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, elected Olasoji Adagunodo as the chairman during the party’s congress held at the Osogbo City Stadium. Adagunodo, who expressed delight at his appointment, promised to go the extra mile in ensuring unity in the party and reposition it for victory…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share