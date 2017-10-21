The Sun News
Latest
21st October 2017 - MAPOLY lecturers suspend industrial action
21st October 2017 - Chelsea down Watford at Stamford Bridge
21st October 2017 - JAMB plans deployment of malpractice device for future examination
21st October 2017 - Tragedy: Director hangs self in Kogi
21st October 2017 - Bishop to Buhari: You’ve failed Nigerians
21st October 2017 - Accreditation begins in Gombe APC mini congress
21st October 2017 - Bayelsa govt. endores Op. CROCODILE SMILE II, Army free medical service
21st October 2017 - Anambra guber: Nwobodo backs Nwoye
21st October 2017 - Kogi CJ releases 6 inmates in Okene prisons
21st October 2017 - Buhari tasks African leaders on peace, development agenda
Home / Cover / Updates / MAPOLY lecturers suspend industrial action

MAPOLY lecturers suspend industrial action

— 21st October 2017

 

By Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Lecturers at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State have announced their decision to put on hold, the “work-to-rule” industrial action, they embarked on over a month ago.

With this development, full academic activities are expected to begin at the institution on Monday.

Announcing the suspension of the industrial action on Friday at a press conference in Abeokuta, the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), MAPOLY chapter, Kola Abiola, explained the union took the decision at its congress earlier on Friday.

He, however, said the work-to-rule was only suspended for two weeks to enable the authorities meet certain conditions.

The lecturers had boycotted the scheduled second semester examinations of the polytechnic since September 15, following the friction generated by the upgrade of MAPOLY into the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) and creation of a new state polytechnic in Ipokia.

Speaking further, Abiola,  said the suspension of the industrial action was to honour the newly appointed Acting Rector, Mr. Ayodeji Tella, who, according to him, “deemed fit to meet with academic staff and made various promises”.

He, however, complained that 60 percent of staff salaries for the month of September is yet to be paid, while the assurance for 100 percent salaries for October cannot be guaranteed.

His words: “We have seen the need to shift ground to enable them to agree to some of the things. When it is two weeks and these things are not met, congress will decide the next line of action.

“Our decisions were not borne out of intimidation. At the end of the two weeks, if these conditions are not met, then the union would have no choice but to declare industrial dispute with the management of MAPOLY.”

On the new the date for the commencement of the stalled examinations, the chairman said it was not in the position of ASUP to decide saying “it is the prerogative of the management to arrange the calendar and decide when to start exam.”

The communique issued by the union partly read, “The Acting Rector met with academic staff of the polytechnic on Wednesday, 18th October, 2017, where various promises were made bordering on workers’ welfare, sustainability, job security, students’ examinations and ND 1 admission.

“The members of Ogun State House Committee on Education had a meeting with the Acting Rector on Wednesday, 18th October, 2017, where the Acting Rector informed them that the Ogun State government will cater for staff salaries and allowances and admit ND 1 students for 2017/2018 session into Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

“The earlier confirmation demanded of our communique sent to the Hon. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology has not been received.

“After exhaustive deliberation on the aforementioned, the Congress hereby resolved that the work-to-rule industrial action embarked upon since 15th September, 2017 be suspended with immediate effect given that the conditions stated below are met within the next two weeks (Monday 23rd October – Friday 3rd November, 2017).

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAPOLY lecturers suspend industrial action

— 21st October 2017

  By Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Lecturers at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State have announced their decision to put on hold, the “work-to-rule” industrial action, they embarked on over a month ago. With this development, full academic activities are expected to begin at the institution on Monday. Announcing the suspension of the industrial…

  • Chelsea down Watford at Stamford Bridge

    — 21st October 2017

    Chelsea football club escaped further humiliation on Saturday after coming from behind two goals to one to overcome hard-fighting Watford three goals to two. Details later. . Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment:…

  • JAMB plans deployment of malpractice device for future examination

    — 21st October 2017

    The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the deployment of the CCTV device during JAMB examinations had come to stay to tackle examination malpractice. Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, the board’s Registrar, made this known on the side-line of a two-day International Summit on Examination Malpractice which ended on Friday in Lagos. The summit, organised by…

  • Tragedy: Director hangs self in Kogi

    — 21st October 2017

    A Director in the Kogi State civil service, Mr Edward Soje has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Lokoja, the state capital . News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered on Saturday in Lokoja that the dangling body of Soje was found on a tree behind the mammy market at the Maigumeri…

  • Bishop to Buhari: You’ve failed Nigerians

    — 21st October 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Rt. Rev. Paul Udeogu, on Saturday, carpeted President Muhammadu Buhari over what he called ‘his unfavourable style of leadership’ which he said has left many Nigerians in anguish. The cleric lamented that the nation’s economy was in comatose while hatred, unemployment, nepotism…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share