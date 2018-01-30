The Sun News
Latest
30th January 2018 - OOU turns out 15 First Class, 74 PhD graduates
30th January 2018 - Private schools invest in education to boost standard
30th January 2018 - MAPOLY business management graduate turns fine artist
30th January 2018 - Why national, state libraries are in shambles –NASU VP
30th January 2018 - FG to declare emergency in education in April
30th January 2018 - 2019: Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism –Minister
30th January 2018 - Herdsmen lose 73 cows in Nasarawa 
30th January 2018 - Getting foundation right, answer to Nigeria’s education problem –Ogunde, education advocate
30th January 2018 - 2 killed in Plateau as herdsmen ambush residents
30th January 2018 - 20 die in Kaduna-Abuja Expressway auto crash
Home / Education Review / MAPOLY business management graduate turns fine artist

MAPOLY business management graduate turns fine artist

— 30th January 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A first time visitor to her art studio located in the student populated area of Iyana Oloke in Abeokuta, will be awed by the dexterity and finesse of Aminat Lawal, a 2015 graduate of Business Administration and Management from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, when she either draws or paints.

Always smiling, the 24 years old native of Abeokuta, who decided to follow her passion in 2014, has indeed become a role model to female folks in the locality.

They have not only been visiting her studio to signify their intentions to learn the art, some of them have become her apprentices.

On a visit to her studio, a large chest of artworks dotted the walls and floor, while new one was being worked on. Similarly, art sketches of various types at different stages of completion were carefully and neatly piled.

Journey into art career 

For Aminat, her sojourn into the art world actually started in 2014, when against all odds, she decided to learn art and painting. Having begun the apprenticeship in Abeokuta, she later went to Lagos, to further hone her skills in the vocation.

Her words: “Art has been in me since and I had wanted to go into it when I was in the secondary in Lagos, but I thought my parents would kick against it. So, I kept the passion within me. But when I was about to complete my HND programme in MAPOLY, a thought of high rate of unemployment crossed my heart, I decided in 2014 to enroll at an art school to bring my passion to the fore.

“I can say that the entrepreneur in me propelled me to take up the challenge and trained as an artist and painter. And since it was something that has been in me, it took me little time to become good at it.”

Aminat who is the last child of the family of three boys and seven girls, explained that at the initial stage, her parents kicked, thinking she had taken a wrong turn.

“My parent, particularly my mum was not favourably disposed to my decision, but she later agreed and even offered some advice. For instance, she advised that I should go ahead to learn photography and cinematography, in addition to art.”

Art exhibition

The business manager turned painter disclosed that despite producing some good works of art, she was yet to attend any exhibition. She, however, said she would have attended one while serving as a corps member in Ibadan, Oyo State, when she was invited by the state ministry of art and culture, but she was unable to attend it due some circumstances.

“While serving in Ibadan, I missed an art exhibition due to some personal issues. It was one of the directors at the state ministry of art and culture that saw some works I did and he was impressed.

“He therefore invited me to an exhibition but I missed it and it still pains me. Who knows, I would have been thrown into the limelight via that art exhibition, but God knows best. I am not deterred though, I believe that very soon, my works will show me to the world,” she confidently submitted.

Meanwhile, Aminat, who mentioned an Ilorin based female artist, Isimi Taiwo, as her role model in the world of art and Oprah Winfrey as her general role model, disclosed that she would go further training in art school either in France or Italy. She added that she would still study for her MBA and PhD in Business Administration. This, according to her, will equip her more in the business aspect of art and painting.

The lady artist said that in other climes, works of art are appreciated and artists can live large. She bemoaned low patronage in Nigeria.

“Maybe due to our economic situation or our nature generally in Nigeria, we don’t really appreciate works of art. Even if the work is a masterpiece such as Monalisa by Leonardo Da Vinci, most Nigerians won’t be attracted. Yes, good work of art is expensive but there are other ones that are not that expensive, it is just not in our character to appreciate art.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to declare emergency in education in April

— 30th January 2018

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said the Federal Government will declare a state of emergency in the education sector in April. He disclosed this when he received Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello and some members of his cabinet at the Education Ministry headquarters in Abuja, yesterday. Adamu requested the support of all states…

  • 2019: Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism –Minister

    — 30th January 2018

    •Says losers blackmailing Buhari Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has no right to short-change Nigerians by asking President Muhammadu Buhari to forget seeking re-election in 2019. Shittu, who was stopped by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, from distributing   Buhari’s re-election…

  • Herdsmen lose 73 cows in Nasarawa 

    — 30th January 2018

    •Alleged loss, poor parody of human lives –Mdzough u Tiv Linus Oota, Lafia; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The prolonged crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Benue and Nasarawa states took a different dimension, yesterday, when herdsmen in Nasarawa allegedly lost 73 cows to suspected militants.  Commisioner of Police, Ahmed Lawal, told newsmen in Yamadaga village, in…

  • Getting foundation right, answer to Nigeria’s education problem –Ogunde, education advocate

    — 30th January 2018

    Jet Stanley Madu Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, chief executive officer, Edumark Consult, had built a high-flying career in marketing and advertising before veering into the education sector, where she is currently a change agent. For over a decade, she has been contributing significantly towards tackling the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria’s education sector. Her organisation, Edumark…

  • 2 killed in Plateau as herdsmen ambush residents

    — 30th January 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Two persons were killed on Sunday night in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ariri and Tafi-Gene villages of Jebu-Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9:30pm, also left one person badly injured and several houses burnt. Eyewitness said…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share