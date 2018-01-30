MAPOLY business management graduate turns fine artist

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A first time visitor to her art studio located in the student populated area of Iyana Oloke in Abeokuta, will be awed by the dexterity and finesse of Aminat Lawal, a 2015 graduate of Business Administration and Management from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, when she either draws or paints.

Always smiling, the 24 years old native of Abeokuta, who decided to follow her passion in 2014, has indeed become a role model to female folks in the locality.

They have not only been visiting her studio to signify their intentions to learn the art, some of them have become her apprentices.

On a visit to her studio, a large chest of artworks dotted the walls and floor, while new one was being worked on. Similarly, art sketches of various types at different stages of completion were carefully and neatly piled.

Journey into art career

For Aminat, her sojourn into the art world actually started in 2014, when against all odds, she decided to learn art and painting. Having begun the apprenticeship in Abeokuta, she later went to Lagos, to further hone her skills in the vocation.

Her words: “Art has been in me since and I had wanted to go into it when I was in the secondary in Lagos, but I thought my parents would kick against it. So, I kept the passion within me. But when I was about to complete my HND programme in MAPOLY, a thought of high rate of unemployment crossed my heart, I decided in 2014 to enroll at an art school to bring my passion to the fore.

“I can say that the entrepreneur in me propelled me to take up the challenge and trained as an artist and painter. And since it was something that has been in me, it took me little time to become good at it.”

Aminat who is the last child of the family of three boys and seven girls, explained that at the initial stage, her parents kicked, thinking she had taken a wrong turn.

“My parent, particularly my mum was not favourably disposed to my decision, but she later agreed and even offered some advice. For instance, she advised that I should go ahead to learn photography and cinematography, in addition to art.”

Art exhibition

The business manager turned painter disclosed that despite producing some good works of art, she was yet to attend any exhibition. She, however, said she would have attended one while serving as a corps member in Ibadan, Oyo State, when she was invited by the state ministry of art and culture, but she was unable to attend it due some circumstances.

“While serving in Ibadan, I missed an art exhibition due to some personal issues. It was one of the directors at the state ministry of art and culture that saw some works I did and he was impressed.

“He therefore invited me to an exhibition but I missed it and it still pains me. Who knows, I would have been thrown into the limelight via that art exhibition, but God knows best. I am not deterred though, I believe that very soon, my works will show me to the world,” she confidently submitted.

Meanwhile, Aminat, who mentioned an Ilorin based female artist, Isimi Taiwo, as her role model in the world of art and Oprah Winfrey as her general role model, disclosed that she would go further training in art school either in France or Italy. She added that she would still study for her MBA and PhD in Business Administration. This, according to her, will equip her more in the business aspect of art and painting.

The lady artist said that in other climes, works of art are appreciated and artists can live large. She bemoaned low patronage in Nigeria.

“Maybe due to our economic situation or our nature generally in Nigeria, we don’t really appreciate works of art. Even if the work is a masterpiece such as Monalisa by Leonardo Da Vinci, most Nigerians won’t be attracted. Yes, good work of art is expensive but there are other ones that are not that expensive, it is just not in our character to appreciate art.