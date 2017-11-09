MAPOLY ASUP rejects Tella as Ag. Rector

…Says, ‘He’s a retired principal’

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The crisis rocking the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOKTY), Abeokuta deepened, on Thursday, as the national leadership of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), voiced its rejection of the appointment of Mr. Ayodeji Tella as the acting Rector of the institution.

The union hinged its rejection on the allegation that Tella was a retired secondary school principal and therefore, lacked the requisite experience in teaching at the tertiary level.

The ASUP President, Malam Usman Dutse, stated this in Abeokuta while addressing the congress of ASUP in the South West zone held at the main gate of MAPOLY.

Retinue of policemen and security operatives of the polytechnic had prevented the union members from gaining entry into the institution, thus forcing the congress to be staged outside the campus.

It will be recalled that Tella had been appointed in November by the Governor Ibikunle Amosun administration following the sacking of former rector, Prof. Oludele Itiola, in the wake of crisis that engulfed MAPOLY over its conversion to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) and creation of a new polytechnic in Ipokia area.

Dutse, represented by the ASUP National Vice President, Timothy Ogunseye, said there were several infractions in the appointment of rectors of polytechnics across the country.

He said, “despite the fact that MAPOLY can boast of about 30 chief lecturers and 57 PhD holders, someone allegedly without requisite academic background was foisted on the school in violation of extant regulations.”

Dutse added, “The recent appointment of the acting rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta by the state government underscores the rot in the system.

“Despite the fact that the institution can boast of about 30 chief lecturers with 57 PhD holders, intelligence report alleged that a retired school principal with little or no experience in teaching at the tertiary level, research and community service was appointed as acting rector.

“Till date, the polytechnic community does not have any information regarding the academic and professional standing of the acting rector, Mr Ayodeji Salimon Tella. These grievous anomalies are yet to be redressed, even with the assurances from relevant government agencies.”

Dutse, however, explained that as a result of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting in Abuja, all federal and state polytechnics would proceed on indefinite and comprehensive strike from Monday, November 13, 2017.

He alleged that the government had failed to accede to ASUP demands since 2014 despite repeated appeals and entreaties

He noted further that if the polytechnic sector is well harnessed, it will boost Nigeria’s technological know-how, improve ICT, create millions of employment opportunities and raise the level of both theoretical and practical technological literacy.

“Our union is therefore constrained to lament again that our sector is on the verge of collapse and needs all the emergency attention it urgently deserves.

“Until now, it should be noted that the issues raised here have been there since 2014 and none of these issues has since 2014 been concretely resolved to improve the sector.

“It is against this background that we wish to remind governments at all levels and indeed all Nigerians that we cannot continue to be complacent in the face of imminent and seemly strategic annihilation of a sector that feeds and caters for millions of youths and families.” Dutse submitted.

Meanwhile, the institution’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Adebiyi, could not be reached for comments, as his mobile phone had been switched off.