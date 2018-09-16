Hon Aminu Sulaiman Garo (Fagge Federal Constituency) is the House Standing Committee Chairman on Tertiary Education and Tetfund in the House of Representatives. He is a leading member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country. He is also a strong believer in the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In this interview with Sunday Sun in Abuja, the one-time labour leader speaks of the intrigues that shadowed the defection of some Reps members from Kano State to the PDP, the resolve of the APC national legislators to check any phoney move by the defectors to truncate Buhari’s policies, the politics of direct primary in APC, the altercation between the Senate President, Olusola Saraki and the APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the uncommon performance of Governor Abudullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State. Excerpts:

Recently, there were defections in the House of Representatives and in the Senate. As a principal officer of the House, how have these migrations affected the House and to what extent are they likely to affect the quality of governance ahead of 2019?

I will want to approach your question from two perspectives. The perspective from the House of Representatives as a body and the perspective of what the movement would do to the polity as a whole. For the House, of course, what happened, although not new, has the potential to spring some surprises, has the capacity to unsettle the hitherto peace and harmony that the house has been enjoying. By this I mean that those who left from the ruling party would want to impact on the new party that they have joined in order to achieve two things. One in order for the new party to appreciate that they are relevant and two, to cause some pains and discomfort in the party that they had left. And in trying to achieve these aims, those of us that are in the ruling party would have to put up a resistance. And in the process of managing this situation, the leadership of the house is likely to face a challenging situation. However, defection and movement at least from the tradition of African politics is not a new or a strange phenomenon. It has always been there in our politics. Although I will say that it is not neat, it is not decent enough … because a political party is supposed to be an association of people who share the same belief and principles. The defections simply highlight the present absence of ideology in our party system in Nigeria.

Many of you, National Assembly members from Kano State, were appointed, supported and funded to the present House by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso while he was the state governor. The last time he defected from the PDP, you all went along with him. But this time, some of you opted out. What was the politics that made you guys to dump him in his defection?

I concede to the fact that distinguished Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso used to be the leader of all us and I think the first question that could have shed light as the reasons we did not follow him would have been: “What was our conviction at the time we were following him?” We were convinced at the time he asked us to move out of PDP that there was actually a reason for us to move with him. Then, there was general maladministration; there was general air of uncertainty in the country. The PDP then had divided this country into very precarious lines. Services were not rendered. PDP was ruling with impunity. There was a general state of insecurity and as a matter of fact, Nigeria was sliding into a banana republic. There were so many reasons that inspired us to stand behind Kwankwaso’s flight from the PDP. But you do not expect, truly speaking and with all humility, somebody who is above the age of 40 and who is fortunate and privileged to be a member of the Nigerian parliament, not state, not local government parliament, to just be following instruction from anywhere and anybody like a Dundee. And, therefore, if yesterday there was reason convincing enough for us to follow him, there is no such reason today. It should not be a tradition that once the leader is disenchanted, he blows the whistle and everybody jumps into the field like a footballer. And, therefore, this time around, very many of us did not follow him. We are 15 legislators from Kano that stayed. Originally, they had these three members in their camp. When the defection was announced, these guys said no, no, that they had thought it was going to be a family affairs.