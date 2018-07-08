Why many married people are lonely

Mental health

Loneliness has been linked with depression and substance abuse in adults. People who are socially isolated may report poor sleep quality, and thus have diminished restorative processes. Loneliness may also cause one to see the world differently and experience social alienation, described as the self in exile.

Physical Health

Chronic loneliness can be a serious, life-threatening health condition. It has been found to be associated with an increased risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease. Over time, people who are chronically lonely have a much higher incidence of cardiovascular disease because their bodies are under constant and unrelenting stress.