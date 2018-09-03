– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Many dead, several injured as BIDAPOLY students, indigenes clash
3rd September 2018 - Da-Silva vies for presidency in 2019
3rd September 2018 - Financing, major obstacle to refineries’ rehabilitation – Baru, NNPC GMD
3rd September 2018 - JUST IN: Defence Minister commissions 6 patrol boats
3rd September 2018 - Osun guber: FG tasks candidates on violence-free, conclusive poll
3rd September 2018 - NASS needs urgent restructuring, patriotic members – Majekodunmi, ADC chieftain
3rd September 2018 - Collapsible Mobile Tarpaulin Fish Pond; Lucrative Way to Start Profitable Fish Farming
3rd September 2018 - FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers
3rd September 2018 - Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills
3rd September 2018 - Niger spends N4b on health care services, says Commissioner
Home / Cover / National / Many dead, several injured as BIDAPOLY students, indigenes clash
BIDAPOLY

Many dead, several injured as BIDAPOLY students, indigenes clash

— 3rd September 2018

Many people were feared dead, while several others were injured after a clash between students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida and some indigenes of Bida town.

The incident reportedly occurred after alleged  disagreement between some of the students and a commercial driver, on Saturday.

The said driver, it was gathered, was alleged to have short-changed the students and reneged on an earlier agreement to drop them off at a particular location.

READ ALSO: Collapsible Mobile Tarpaulin Fish Pond; Lucrative Way to Start Profitable Fish Farming

It was gathered that the students later regrouped regrouped on Sunday and with the support of some of their colleagues stormed the park which resulted in a brawl which later turned violent, involving residents of the town.

The brawl reportedly snowballed into a free for all with both parties reportedly using dangerous weapons in the process.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Husseini Enagi, on Monday reportedly confirmed the incident.

Enagi was quoted as saying that the claims about loss of lives could not be substantiated, although according to him, many students were injured, and properties destroyed in the clash.

Some of the students, however, told Channels Television that at least five students were killed in the clash.

Enagi also said the institution’s management will meet, on Monday morning, to deliberate on the matter and to also ascertain more facts concerning the incident.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BIDAPOLY

Many dead, several injured as BIDAPOLY students, indigenes clash

— 3rd September 2018

Many people were feared dead, while several others were injured after a clash between students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida and some indigenes of Bida town. The incident reportedly occurred after alleged  disagreement between some of the students and a commercial driver, on Saturday. The said driver, it was gathered, was alleged to have short-changed…

  • DA-SILVA

    Da-Silva vies for presidency in 2019

    — 3rd September 2018

    Damiete Braide A healthcare administrator in the United States of America, Ayo Da-silva, has declared his intention to run for presidency in the 2019 general election on the platform of Save Nigeria Congress (SNC).  He made the declaration at the weekend while  addressing Nigerians at the Nigerian Secretariat complex in Southfield, Michigan. Da-silva, identified bad…

  • REFINERIES

    Financing, major obstacle to refineries’ rehabilitation – Baru, NNPC GMD

    — 3rd September 2018

    He assured that NNPC was doing all it could to come up with alternative and sustainable financing that will return the refineries to full scale operation Adewale Sanyaolu The inability of the country’s refineries to operate at their nameplate capacity has been a source of concern to Nigerians even as it continues to depend on…

  • BOATS

    JUST IN: Defence Minister commissions 6 patrol boats

    — 3rd September 2018

    Philip Nwosu Minister of Defence, Gen. Mansur Dan Alli (rtd) has commissioned six naval patrol boat to strengthens the capability of Nigerian Navy in fighting sea criminals and policing the country’s exclusive economic zone. The boats, according to the navy, will help the force fight piracy and other criminal elements in the nation’s waterways. Details…

  • violence

    Osun guber: FG tasks candidates on violence-free, conclusive poll

    — 3rd September 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Federal Government has called on all Osun State governorship candidates to play by the rules and support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the state gubernatorial election devoid of violence and ensure it is conclusive. The Federal Government also urged political gladiators to have at the back of their minds…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share