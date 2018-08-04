Manhood doesn’t make men superior to women – Maryam Charles

For actress cum producer, Maryam Charles, men who beat their wives are fakes. According to her, real men would never raise their hands against their wives no matter the provocation.

The Madam Caitlyn producer said: “Every time I hear a story of a man beating up a woman, my heart bleeds. I just cannot understand it. Why would you do that to someone you claim to respect, and in some cases, love? It just doesn’t make sense.”