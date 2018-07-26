– The Sun News
Manchester United beat AC Milan

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial leaves camp in U.S. for birth of his child

— 26th July 2018

Kwese ESPN

Anthony Martial has left Manchester United’s tour of the United States to attend the birth of his son.

The Frenchman flew home from Los Angeles to be with girlfriend Melanie Da Cruz and will not play against AC Milan at the StubHub Center on Wednesday.

He is also the father of two-year-old Peyton, his daughter from a previous marriage to Samantha Jacquelinet.

Martial was granted permission by manager Jose Mourinho, a United official indicated, but his departure comes at a time when the 22-year-old is actively trying to leave the club.

READ ALSO: Manchester United beat AC Milan in 26 penalty shootout

Sources have told ESPN FC that Mourinho is ready to cash in because he does not want to upset the dressing room with an unhappy player.

Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the former Monaco man but sources have told ESPN FC that United will not even consider a switch to another Premier League club.

According to a source, club chiefs are unwilling to sell Martial at all for fear that he would go on to fulfill his huge potential elsewhere.

United are under no pressure to sell this summer. The former Monaco man has a year left on his contract and the club hold an option to extend it by another 12 months, effectively keeping him tied down until 2020.

