– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Manchester United vs Real Madrid: Five things we learned as Jose Mourinho end United States tour with win
1st August 2018 - Suspected herdsmen attack farmer in Edo
1st August 2018 - Nigeria ranks highest in out-of-school children globally, says FG
1st August 2018 - IAAF targets World Championships in Africa by 2025
1st August 2018 - Work begins on Standard Rail Gauge in Lagos- NRC
1st August 2018 - Police urge Kano politicians to shun violence, hate speech
1st August 2018 - N-Power: 12,000 youths successful in Kano state—official
1st August 2018 - Appeal Court sets aside judgment on election sequence
1st August 2018 - Yobe govt. calls for calm over late distribution of fertilizers
1st August 2018 - Asaba 2018: CAA cancels Day 1 events of championships due to organisational issues
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Manchester United vs Real Madrid: Five things we learned as Jose Mourinho end United States tour with win

Manchester United vs Real Madrid: Five things we learned as Jose Mourinho end United States tour with win

— 1st August 2018

Independent

It has been a wretched three weeks – of that there can be no doubt – but the most testing pre-season tour in Manchester United’s recent memory is over now and has ended with a first win in 90 minutes.

Though his side did not dominate a Real Madrid outfit that claimed 71 per cent of possession and improved over the course of the evening, Jose Mourinho will find little to sulk about when watching this performance back. It may even provoke a smile.

United used what little they had of the ball well and at times found the fluency they have sorely lacked on this tour. The build-up to their second goal, converted by Ander Herrera, was quick, incisive and particularly encouraging.

Pre-season is not quite finished yet – a friendly against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena follows on Sunday – but United will first return to Manchester on a happy note after a difficult time Stateside.

Well-rested Sanchez is the source of inspiration

His first proper summer holiday in five years was prolonged somewhat by the United States Border Patrol, but Alexis Sanchez only looks better for the extended break.

Since overcoming the visa issues that delayed his start to this tour, the Chilean has been United’s main source of inspiration and appears to be building a better understanding with those around him.

READ ALSO Nigeria ranks highest in out-of-school children globally, says FG

This was Sanchez’s best and most influential pre-season outing so far. His finish for United’s opener, converting Matteo Darmian’s smart cut-back, was a fine one, but his knockdown to assist Herrera for the second better still.

Upon Sanchez’s arrival in January, and then right through the sub-par performances that followed, Mourinho predictably claimed that United would only see the best of their marquee signing in the new season. On this early evidence, he may be right.

Three-at-the-back re-emerges in Mourinho’s arsenal

United’s teamsheet offered few surprises in terms of personnel, but the shape Mourinho adopted – with Scott McTominay lining up alongside Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Eric Bailly in three-man central defence – came unexpectedly.

Was this another less-than-subtle message to Ed Woodward, designed to underline the need for reinforcements? Perhaps, but the change in set-up brought some welcome variation to United’s play and was a major factor in their positive first-half performance.

Mourinho used a 3-5-2 sparingly last season and with mixed success, but it was responsible for their most impressive counter-attacking display of the campaign – the exhilarating 3-1 win at Arsenal.

It remains an option, especially against possession-heavy but expansive sides like Madrid who push high up the pitch and invite running in behind.

Mata finds a role and thrives

One consequence of playing a 3-5-2 was that, with Romelu Lukaku unavailable and Sanchez up top, Juan Mata had another opportunity to play in a front two, dropping off the main striker.

The Spaniard was just as impressive as Sanchez and, like his strike partner for the night, he played a pivotal part in the build-up to the second.

READ ALSO IAAF targets World Championships in Africa by 2025

Mata is still, in his sixth season at Old Trafford, yet to establish himself in a single position. He is, however, the only player in Mourinho’s squad who is at his best when tasked with linking the midfield and forward line and boasts a skillset United often overlook.

Unflappable Fred makes good first impression

After a substitute appearance in Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool, newcomer Fred started in a United shirt for the first time and provided the composed presence that was required in the middle of the park.

The £52m signing from Shakhtar Donetsk not only did well in his recovery of the ball, but also showed neat footwork to escape Madrid pressure on more than one occasion.

These early impressions of Fred suggest that, though he is not as physical as the injured Nemanja Matic, he will stand up to being pressed better than his Serbian team-mate and distribute the ball well too.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HERDSMEN

Suspected herdsmen attack farmer in Edo

— 1st August 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City ‎A 50-year-old farmer, Bashiru Aliu was, on Tuesday, reportedly attacked by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in his farm at Ubuneke-Ivbiaro, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State. ‎It was gathered that the herdsmen numbering about four attacked the farmer with a machete and inflicted severe cuts on…

  • NIGERIA

    Nigeria ranks highest in out-of-school children globally, says FG

    — 1st August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that Nigeria occupies first position on the table of countries with high number of out-of-school children in the world. The government could, however, not justify its claim with a verifiable figure, but insisted that local and international evidences have given credibility to the report that Nigeria has…

  • STANDARD GUAGE

    Work begins on Standard Rail Gauge in Lagos- NRC

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Gauge has started fully as the challenges of underground pipelines and cables have been resolved. Lagos District Manager of NRC, Mr Jerry Oche said in Lagos that work had started on the laying of standard rail gauge from the Lagos axis….

  • KANO

    Police urge Kano politicians to shun violence, hate speech

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Police Command in Kano State has urged residents, especially politicians to shun politics of violence and hate speech ahead of the 2019 general election. SP Magaji Majiya, the command’s Public Relations’ Officer made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Kano. “This call is necessary following an unruly behaviour of some miscreants…

  • 12,000

    N-Power: 12,000 youths successful in Kano state—official

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN No fewer than 12,000 unemployed youths have been  selected in the second phase of the Federal Government’s N-power programme in Kano state. The State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hajiya Aisha Jafar-Yusuf, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano. She said the list of the successful applicants had…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share