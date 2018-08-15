– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Manchester United lack quality to challenge title, says Scholes
15th August 2018 - Coach hails Nigeria’s performance at World Powerlifting Africa Championships
15th August 2018 - Oyo 2019: Between Ladoja, Makinde
15th August 2018 - Yellow Fever outbreak: WHO launches reactive vaccination campaign in Katsina
15th August 2018 - NAFDAC sanctions 142 premises over counterfeits, adulterated products in Sokoto
15th August 2018 - AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa
15th August 2018 - 2019: APC chieftain calls for more voters’ education to address apathy
15th August 2018 - Fake news aggravated NASS blockade – Mohammed
15th August 2018 - Israel lets food, goods back into Gaza as Egypt pushes truce
15th August 2018 - UNDEDSS mourns death of Gov. Dickson’s mother
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Manchester United lack quality to challenge title, says Scholes
Scholes

Manchester United lack quality to challenge title, says Scholes

— 15th August 2018

NAN

Former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes, says lack of new signings and uncertainty surrounding the team’s strategies and form gives the club a very small chance of challenging for the Premier League title.

United manager Jose Mourinho had expressed frustration over the club’s transfer activity on multiple occasions, with goalkeeper Lee Grant, midfielder Fred and defender Diogo Dalot the only new arrivals this season.

United finished with 19 points behind champions and cross-town rivals Manchester City in the league last term.

Scholes who played more than 700 matches for United said the club is lagging behind City and a strengthened Liverpool this season and does not see Mourinho’s side eclipsing their rivals.

READ ALSO Coach hails Nigeria’s performance at World Powerlifting Africa Championships

“When you look at Manchester City, possibly Liverpool, I don’t think they (United) have the quality of those two teams at the moment.

“Liverpool has made some really good signings. United finished above them last season.

“I just don’t see United getting closer to City. City are a really good side, great manager, some great players, a way of playing that they all know about.

“United seem to be not too sure what’s going on. You don’t really know the team, you don’t really know the players, and you don’t know how they’re going to perform from one week to the next.

“I don’t see them challenging for the league this year,” Scholes said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WHO

Yellow Fever outbreak: WHO launches reactive vaccination campaign in Katsina

— 15th August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a reactive vaccination campaign in Danja Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, in response to a recently-identified outbreak of Yellow Fever. The exercise was targeted at over 1, 500 persons in the affected locations with the intention of restricting the epidemic on the already…

  • counterfeit

    NAFDAC sanctions 142 premises over counterfeits, adulterated products in Sokoto

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Sokoto State Office, has sanctioned 146 business premises and production industries for various offences including sale of counterfeits and adulterated products. The State Coordinator, NAFDAC, Mr Hamis Yahaya, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Sokoto….

  • AFAN

    AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Hadejia on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to provide markets  that will accelerate sale of wheat at a profit  in Jigawa. The Chairman of Hadejia Chapter, Alhaji Usman Mohammed, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia. He…

  • voters’ education

    2019: APC chieftain calls for more voters’ education to address apathy

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Mrs Mercy Nkwegu, said  that sustained voters’ education was critical to addressing voters’ apathy especially in rural communities. Mercy, wife of Chief Edward Nkwegu, former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2015 governorship election in Ebonyi, stated this in an interview with…

  • MOHAMMED

    Fake news aggravated NASS blockade – Mohammed

    — 15th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the escalation of the blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was as a result of the circulation of fake news, especially on the social media. Mohammed stated this, in Abuja, during a courtesy visit…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share