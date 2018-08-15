Manchester United lack quality to challenge title, says Scholes

NAN

Former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes, says lack of new signings and uncertainty surrounding the team’s strategies and form gives the club a very small chance of challenging for the Premier League title.

United manager Jose Mourinho had expressed frustration over the club’s transfer activity on multiple occasions, with goalkeeper Lee Grant, midfielder Fred and defender Diogo Dalot the only new arrivals this season.

United finished with 19 points behind champions and cross-town rivals Manchester City in the league last term.

Scholes who played more than 700 matches for United said the club is lagging behind City and a strengthened Liverpool this season and does not see Mourinho’s side eclipsing their rivals.

“When you look at Manchester City, possibly Liverpool, I don’t think they (United) have the quality of those two teams at the moment.

“Liverpool has made some really good signings. United finished above them last season.

“I just don’t see United getting closer to City. City are a really good side, great manager, some great players, a way of playing that they all know about.

“United seem to be not too sure what’s going on. You don’t really know the team, you don’t really know the players, and you don’t know how they’re going to perform from one week to the next.

“I don’t see them challenging for the league this year,” Scholes said.