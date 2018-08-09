– The Sun News
Godin

Manchester United chasing Diego Godin in Deadline Day transfer

— 9th August 2018

Sky Sport

Manchester United have contacted Atletico Madrid over a possible Deadline Day move for Uruguay captain Diego Godin, according to Sky sources.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to land a central defender before the window closes on Thursday and 32-year-old Godin, who was named in the 2018 World Cup dream team after leading Uruguay to the quarter-finals, could be the answer to his problems.

When asked about potential transfers at Thursday morning’s press conference, Mourinho said he was “not confident” of bringing anyone in before the 5pm deadline.

The Portuguese has made three signings this summer – Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant – but has so far been frustrated in his search for a centre-back.

READ ALSO West Ham sign Arsenal forward Lucas Perez on three-year contract

Sky Sports News understands the United boss had two bids for England defender Harry Maguire rejected by Leicester City, while Jerome Boateng – Mourinho’s preferred option – looks set to remain with Bayern Munich after training with the German champions on Thursday morning.

But the capture of fellow international Godin would be a major coup. He has won 122 caps for Uruguay, playing at three World Cups and four Copa Americas, and won the latter in 2011.

Godin has spent the majority of his career in Spain, joining Villarreal in 2007 before moving to Atletico Madrid three years later and becoming an integral player, winning six trophies including the La Liga title in 2015 and two Europa Leagues.

He revealed in April he rejected a move to Manchester City two years ago when Manuel Pellegrini was in charge, which should further endear him to United supporters.

“It’s true that two years ago, City wanted me when [Pellegrini] was there,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I’m proud that he wanted me but I feel like just another fan of this club. I’m very happy here. I didn’t feel that it was the moment to leave.”

