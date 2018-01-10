The Sun News
Home / Sports / Manchester City vs Bristol City: Interesting facts about the Clubs

Manchester City vs Bristol City: Interesting facts about the Clubs

— 10th January 2018

Manchester City

  1. Manchester City once won the Old European-Cup winners Cup in 1970 under Joe Mercer, who later become City’s most memorable and successful manager.
  2. Manchester City scored over a hundred goals in 1957/58, only to concede a 100 goals in the same season.
  3. For the first seven years of their history, Manchester City were known as Ardwick FC.
  4. In 1937-38, they managed to become the only club ever to be relegated with a positive goal difference (80-77).
  5. Man City’s most successful run was in 1969 to 1970’s when they won the FA Cup (1969), European Cup Winners’ Cup (1970) and the League Cup (1970).
  6. Manchester City have only twice held the British transfer record, once for Steve Daley in 1979 from Wolverhampton Wonderers for £1,180,000 and latterly, Robinho from Real Madrid in 2008 for £32,500,000.
  7. Youngest Player who ever played for City was Glyn Pardoe, who was 15 years 314 days (against Birmingham City, First Division) in 1962.
  8. The oldest player to play in the Premiership was Manchester City goalkeeper John Burridge, who was 43 years, 4 months and 26 days when he came on as a half time substitute for Manchester City v Newcastle United on April 29, 1995.
  9. In 1906, only a few years after Manchester City won the FA Cup, a large portion of their team was suspended due to financial irregularities. Not much is known about the specifics of this situation, but seventeen players were placed on suspension, severely hampering the team’s ability to compete

Bristol City

  1. The local nickname of the club is The Gas, from the gasworks next to Eastville Stadium, their former home.  However, the club’s nickname is “The Robins”, and a robin featured on the club’s badge from 1976 to 1994. Official club merchandise, including replica kits, still has a label showing a robin. An attempt by the club to alter the badge was abandoned after it was criticised fiercely by fans.
  2. Bristol City was in a cup final once in 1909. Losing 1-0 to Manchester United at Crystal Palace.
  1. Bristol City won the Welsh Cup, despite being an English club in 1934
  1. In 1982, Bristol City became the first English club to suffer three consecutive relegations. They were promoted to the Football League Championship in the 2006–07 season after finishing second in League One but failed to make a second consecutive promotion to the Premier League after they were defeated by Hull City in the 2008 Football League Championship play-off Final at Wembley Stadium
  2. With victories in 1986, 2003 and 2015, Bristol City are now the most successful team in the Football League Trophy. 
Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

