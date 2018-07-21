– The Sun News
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Pep Guardiola praises Joe Hart

BBC

Pep Guardiola says no-one can doubt the quality of goalkeeper Joe Hart even though he is set to leave the Premier League champions this summer.

Hart played the second half of Manchester City’s 1-0 pre-season defeat by Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

Guardiola has already said he will help the 31-year-old find a new club.

“Despite the decision nobody can doubt Joe’s quality as a goalkeeper or what he has done in the last 10 to 12 years,” the Spaniard said.

Former England keeper Hart, who has been on loan at Torino and West Ham and never played a Premier League game for Pep Guardiola, kept a clean sheet in his 45 minutes on the field after Mario Gotze beat Claudio Bravo with his first-half penalty.

READ ALSO Mario Gotze penalty sees Dortmund down Man City in ICC opener

City were without all their 16 World Cup players. Record signing Riyad Mahrez played for 70 minutes before he was replaced by Leroy Sane.

The Blues’ other senior squad member, Aymeric Laporte, was not involved after picking up a slight knock in training.

Youngsters Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz both started, although Guardiola says he is yet to decide whether they will remain in his squad this season, or move elsewhere on loan.

He said: “We will decide on them at the end of pre-season. As soon as people come back we will know what we need for the games against Chelsea [in the Community Shield] and Arsenal.”

 

