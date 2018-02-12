The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Manchester City title wins can help De Bruyne claim Ballon d’Or, Guardiola says
12th February 2018 - IOC president to visit North Korea after Winter Games
12th February 2018 - Palestine to seek full UN membership in spite of U.S. veto threat
12th February 2018 - Buhari mourns John Shagaya
12th February 2018 - London City airport shut throughout Monday after WW2 bomb found in Thames
12th February 2018 - France FM visits Iraq to discuss reconstruction
12th February 2018 - Johnson-Sirleaf wins Mo Ibrahim prize for African Leadership
12th February 2018 - 5-year-old girl, 70 others killed in Russian plane crash
12th February 2018 - Middle East tour: US Secretary of State in Egypt
12th February 2018 - Zuma’s deputy consolidates control of govt
Home / Sports / Manchester City title wins can help De Bruyne claim Ballon d’Or, Guardiola says

Manchester City title wins can help De Bruyne claim Ballon d’Or, Guardiola says

— 12th February 2018

Reuters/NAN

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will be a serious Ballon d‘Or contender if he wins major titles with the English Premier League club, his club manager Pep Guardiola says.

De Bruyne has been vital to Manchester City’s dominance this campaign with the 26-year-old notching a league-high 14 assists, including three in Saturday’s 5-1 rout of Leicester City.

“No doubt,’’ Guardiola told reporters when asked if the Belgian could win the prestigious individual award. “He is not (just doing it in) one game. It’s the whole season, every three days playing that way.

“But he knows and everyone knows, to be there you have to win titles — and titles and titles, especially one. But the way he’s played it’s difficult to find one (better) in Europe.”

De Bruyne has scored 11 goals and provided 18 assists across all competitions for Manchester City this season, helping them establish a 16-point lead atop the league table.

But the midfielder is not focused on individual honours.

“To be fair, when I am busy playing football I don’t care (about that),” De Bruyne said.

“I do everything to win titles with the team. What happens after is an extra. I am very pleased with the way everything is going for me. I am playing this way because the team is playing this way…

“At the end, if you get an individual honour, it is beautiful.”

Manchester City remain in contention to win the quadruple as they prepare for Tuesday’s match against Basel in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

This will be followed by an FA Cup fifth round clash against Wigan Athletic and the League Cup final against Arsenal.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari mourns John Shagaya

— 12th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Sen. John Shagaya. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and  Publicity, Femi Adesina, the  President, in his tribute to the late senator, described him as ‘a great Nigerian whose legacies will…

  • UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements

    — 12th February 2018

    The struggling Nigeria’s national currency may soon rebound against other world currencies as the UK Export Finance Agency says it would soon add the naira to its list of “pre-approved currencies” for trade transactions. It was reported at the weekend that naira would soon become one of the three West African currencies that UK Export…

  • Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun

    — 12th February 2018

    …Says 200,000 N-Power jobs created Uche Usim, Abuja  Amid fears of possible disruption in government’s spend ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Federal Government at the weekend assured that its capital budget would be insulated from the vagaries of politics but strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, with concerted efforts to…

  • Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

    — 12th February 2018

    …Beseige VAIDS hotlines, beg FG for extension  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigerians who own undisclosed properties in the United Kingdom (UK) are now in panic mode as the Federal Government has latched in on the new UK Regulation called the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to access the properties, their locations and the tax compliance levels.  Consequently,…

  • Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

    — 12th February 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation. Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share