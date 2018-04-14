The Sun News
Latest
14th April 2018 - Manchester City takes EPL title battle to Spurs
14th April 2018 - UCL Draw: Klopp welcomes Roma challenge
14th April 2018 - 2019: Why I am running
14th April 2018 - On Peace Corps Bill, I stand with Buhari
14th April 2018 - Our battle plan against HIV/AIDS –Pauline Tallen, Chair, NACA Board
14th April 2018 - If your husband wants to take another wife, let him
14th April 2018 - A haven of marriage – you can make a difference (1)
14th April 2018 - Thank God, I no longer get angry
14th April 2018 - Nigeria, beware of Mario Mandzukic!
14th April 2018 - What you shouldn’t do if a woman says no to you
Home / Sports / Manchester City takes EPL title battle to Spurs
City

Manchester City takes EPL title battle to Spurs

— 14th April 2018

Paul Erewuba

Manchester City will travel to Wembley to face Tottenham today in Matchweek 34 of the EPL hoping to end the trend of losing every game in the past 11 days.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola’s ‘army’ still have to be officially crowned as Premier League champions and need a total of six points from six games to capture the crown.

No doubt, against Tottenham, City will play a team that has not lost in the league since losing 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium to Guardiola’s side in December and still has ambitions to secure Champions League spot next season with a top-four finish.

City are coming off the back of an emotionally draining week that saw them lose three consecutive games in seven days.  Two defeats to Liverpool in the Champions League with a derby defeat sandwiched in the middle have many people believing City’s incredible season could be tarnished.

Nonetheless, with Guardiola hoping to secure a first double over Mauricio Pochettino, it will be war between his central defence and Harry Kane.

Over the past three games, a season full of defensive solidity has seen City’s defensive stalwarts collapse and concedes eight goals – with the majority coming from personnel errors.

Nicolas Otamendi’s form has witnessed many supporters question his talent and whether he can contain world-class attackers like Kane.

Harry Kane has proven himself as one of the world’s most clinical strikers and should City’s mistake ridden defenders offer the England international a sniff at goal, the Blues could be blown away by the Spurs forward.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took a while to find their rhythm this season.

, but it’s better late than never, as they look destined to finish inside the top-four for the fourth consecutive season. The Lilywhites victory over Chelsea a fortnight ago was followed up by a gutsy away performance at Stoke City and, the combination of results has enabled them to move 10-points clear of Chelsea with just 6 fixtures left to play.

It would take an almighty collapse for Spurs to finish outside the top-four at this stage, but Chelsea will be hoping that their opponents tomorrow, namely Manchester City, will be do them a huge favour by taking all three-points away from Wembley.

Unfortunately for Chelsea supporters, City arrive in North-London following three of their most intense matches of the season in which they lost all three, so there is a possibility that Guardiola’s players will be feeling physically and mentally drained today.

With that to consider, Tottenham’s attacking talents should capitalise on this by taking the game to the Citizens in the early stages. One player who could certainly cause City plenty of problems with his direct style of dribbling and electric pace is Heung-Min Son (valued at £31.5 million by Son has been in brilliant form for the Lilywhites this season with 18 goals and 9 assists to show for his efforts from 46 appearances across all-competitions.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian

Baru commends Nigerian Academy of Engineering for role in Nigeria’s development

— 14th April 2018

Vera Wisdom-Bassey Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has commended the Nigerian Academy of Engineering for its leadership and promotion of policies relating to the general advancement and promotion of excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation for better economy and society. Baru, who spoke in Lagos yesterday at…

  • Zenith Bank

    Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit

    — 14th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Zenith Bank Plc, has posted N174 billion as its gross Profit-Before-Tax for the year ended 2017. The figure is higher than the N140 billion recorded as Profit-Before-Tax in 2016, showing an improvement of 24 per cent.  Speaking at its 27th Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Friday, the bank’s Chairman, Jim Ovia…

  • Nigeria

    Nigeria loses $70m annually to illegal fishing –Navy

    — 14th April 2018

    Philip Nwosu About $70 million is lost annually to illegal unreported and unregulated fishing in Nigeria, so the Nigerian Navy has said. Addressing student of the United States War College on a study tour to Nigeria, at the naval base in Lagos, the Navy said, crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other sea crime, have…

  • NETCO

    NETCO posts N3.2bn PBT in 2017

    — 14th April 2018

    Despite the oscillating nature of oil prices, the National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday,  declared a Profit Before Tax (PBT)  of N3.257 billion for the 2017 financial year. The breakdown shows that the company’s revenue increased by 122 per cent from N10.13 billion…

  • Birnin Gwari

    Nightfall in Birnin Gwari

    — 14th April 2018

    …Kaduna community where residents hate to see the coming of dusk Sola Ojo, Kaduna When it comes to bad news, Birnin Gwari, the headquarters of Birninn Gwari Local Government area of Kaduna State, Northwest Nigeria, is gradually becoming a household name – no thanks to armed bandits, broad day robbers and cattle rustlers. The activities…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share