Manchester City takes EPL title battle to Spurs

Manchester City will travel to Wembley to face Tottenham today in Matchweek 34 of the EPL hoping to end the trend of losing every game in the past 11 days.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola’s ‘army’ still have to be officially crowned as Premier League champions and need a total of six points from six games to capture the crown.

No doubt, against Tottenham, City will play a team that has not lost in the league since losing 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium to Guardiola’s side in December and still has ambitions to secure Champions League spot next season with a top-four finish.

City are coming off the back of an emotionally draining week that saw them lose three consecutive games in seven days. Two defeats to Liverpool in the Champions League with a derby defeat sandwiched in the middle have many people believing City’s incredible season could be tarnished.

Nonetheless, with Guardiola hoping to secure a first double over Mauricio Pochettino, it will be war between his central defence and Harry Kane.

Over the past three games, a season full of defensive solidity has seen City’s defensive stalwarts collapse and concedes eight goals – with the majority coming from personnel errors.

Nicolas Otamendi’s form has witnessed many supporters question his talent and whether he can contain world-class attackers like Kane.

Harry Kane has proven himself as one of the world’s most clinical strikers and should City’s mistake ridden defenders offer the England international a sniff at goal, the Blues could be blown away by the Spurs forward.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took a while to find their rhythm this season.

, but it’s better late than never, as they look destined to finish inside the top-four for the fourth consecutive season. The Lilywhites victory over Chelsea a fortnight ago was followed up by a gutsy away performance at Stoke City and, the combination of results has enabled them to move 10-points clear of Chelsea with just 6 fixtures left to play.

It would take an almighty collapse for Spurs to finish outside the top-four at this stage, but Chelsea will be hoping that their opponents tomorrow, namely Manchester City, will be do them a huge favour by taking all three-points away from Wembley.

Unfortunately for Chelsea supporters, City arrive in North-London following three of their most intense matches of the season in which they lost all three, so there is a possibility that Guardiola’s players will be feeling physically and mentally drained today.

With that to consider, Tottenham's attacking talents should capitalise on this by taking the game to the Citizens in the early stages. One player who could certainly cause City plenty of problems with his direct style of dribbling and electric pace is Heung-Min Son. Son has been in brilliant form for the Lilywhites this season with 18 goals and 9 assists to show for his efforts from 46 appearances across all-competitions.