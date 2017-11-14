The Sun News
Manchester City not invincible, Wenger insists

Manchester City not invincible, Wenger insists

— 14th November 2017

Manchester City have opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the English Premier League, but Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is not convinced they can have an unbeaten season.

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored 38 goals along the way, prompting some to be predicting an unbeaten season for them.

City have won 10 of their opening 11 games, and only a home draw against Everton in August deprived them of a perfect start.

Their 3-1 win over Arsenal earlier this month extended their winning streak to 15 games in all competitions.

Arsenal are the only team to go unbeaten throughout an entire Premier League season, and that was 2003-04.

When asked whether City could emulate his “Invincibles” the Frenchman said there was still a long way to go.

“They are a good side but they are not an unstoppable side,” Wenger said.

“People always want to predict what will happen in the game.

“I don’t know more than you. Maybe, maybe not, but at the moment only one team has done it”.

Arsenal, who trail City by 12 points in sixth, host Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday.(Reuters/NAN)

