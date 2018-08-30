A stressor refers to the factor that triggers stress. It may be a one time or short-term occurrence, or it can be an occurrence that keeps happening over a long period of time. Examples of stress include routine stress related to the pressures of work, school, family and other daily responsibilities or stress brought about by a sudden negative change, such as losing a job, divorce or illness or traumatic stress experienced in an event like a major accident, war, assault, or a natural disaster where people may be in danger of being seriously hurt or killed.

Because of the widespread damage stress can cause, it’s important to know your own limit. But just how much stress is “too much” differs from person to person. Some people seem to carry on smoothly in spite of daily hardships, while others tend to crumble in the face of small obstacles or frustrations. Some people even thrive on the excitement of a high-stress lifestyle. Factors that influence your stress tolerance level include a strong network of supportive friends and family members. Having such

a genuinely supportive network is good protection against the hazards of stress. When you have people you can count on, life’s pressures don’t seem as overwhelming. On the other side, the lonelier and more isolated you are, the greater your risk of succumbing to stress.

Your sense of control also influences your stress tolerance level. If you have confidence in yourself and your ability to influence events and persevere through challenges, it’s easier to cope with stress. On the other hand, if you believe that you have little control over your life—that you’re at the mercy of your environment and circumstances, with limited ability to make changes—stress is more likely to knock you off course.

The way you look at life, and its inevitable challenges make a massive difference in your ability to handle stress. If you’re generally hopeful and optimistic, you’ll be less vulnerable. Good stress managers tend to embrace challenges, have a stronger sense of humour, believe in a higher purpose, and accept change as an inevitable part of life. Also, your ability to deal with your emotions affects your stress coping abilities. If you don’t know how to calm and soothe yourself when you’re feeling sad, angry or troubled, you’re more likely to become stressed and agitated. Having the ability to identify and deal appropriately with your emotions can increase your tolerance to stress and help you bounce back from adversity.