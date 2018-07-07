How to manage asthma

It can be a tough thing for many people to avoid, but getting extremely frightened, anxious, or angry can be especially harmful for asthmatics. All three emotions, experienced at a high level, can cause stress, which can alter your breathing and lead to an asthma attack. It turns out not regularly vacuuming and preventing dust from accumulating can have a negative impact on your health if you are asthmatic. While you might not see the dust, dust trapped in your carpet and kept on furniture can induce asthma related symptoms.

Although a glass of red wine a day is said to help with heart health, ingesting wine regardless of whether it is red, white, pink, black, or purple, can harm someone with asthma more than it can benefit them. The reason is that wine contains sulfites, a type of preservative put into different types of food and beverages. Sulfites, also known as sulfur dioxides, are known to trigger symptoms in asthma. While lemon juice might not cause issues for most asthmatics, artificial lemon juice can. The triggering factor, similar to that of wine, is the sulfite put into artificial lemon juice in an effort to keep it fresh for a longer period of time. Squeezing your own lemons for a zesty flavor can allow you to breathe easier while enjoying the fruity flavor. Everyone’s asthma may not be triggered by perfume, but a considerable amount of people consider perfume to be a trigger for their asthma. If you are one of those people, it can be hard control your exposure to the loud fragrances that cause you to cough, wheeze, and struggle for air when you are outside of your home. The most you can really do is politely ask others not to spray their perfume around you, or stay away from areas you know will have strong scents for example, the fragrance section in a department store. If perfume, fortunately enough, does not trigger your asthma, be courteous of those who can’t say the same and avoid spraying perfume heavily or in public areas. While avoiding intense negative emotions, dust, wine, artificial lemon juice, and perfume may not always be possible, for your own sake, try to stay away from these things if you notice that they affect your asthma. You will certainly be better off in the long run if you avoid these possible triggers.