How to manage Asthma— 7th July 2018
Adelani Opeyemi
Asthma is a condition in which a person’s airways become inflamed, narrow, swell and produce extra mucus which makes it difficult to breath.
According to Dr. Chiosa Enubele, Asthma is a common lung condition that causes occasional breathing difficulties. It affects people of all ages and often starts in childhood, although it can also appear for the first time in adults.
Enubele stated that there is currently no cure for asthma, but there are simple treatments that can help control early stages so it doesn’t have a significant impact on someone’s life.
He said: “Some people, particularly children, may eventually grow out of asthma. But for others it’s a lifelong condition, but before then there are some early symptoms they might exhibit like wheezing, a tight chest and also coughing.”
He explained that the severity of symptoms varies from person to person and often comes and goes but can be more persistent for some. Moreover, several conditions can cause similar early symptoms of asthma, such as chest infection or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), so it’s important to get a proper diagnosis to have the right treatment.
How asthma occurs
Dr. Enubele noted that inflammatory swelling of the breathing tubes that carry in and out of the lungs could cause asthma. “The inflammation makes the breathing tubes highly sensitive so they temporary become narrow, this occur randomly, or after exposure to a trigger. The tubes may also sometimes become clogged with sticky mucus, he added.”
How to manage asthma
Enubele stated that Pet Dander, a common asthma trigger is often difficult to avoid entirely because for many, our pets are just like members of the family, Fumes from household cleaners can trigger asthma. Avoid inhaling fumes at home and prevent exposure away from home as much as possible.
He advised people to remove household plants and keep bathrooms clean and dry by opening a window or using a bathroom fan during showers or baths. Breathing smoke even secondhand smoke and smoke on clothing, furniture or drapes can trigger an asthma attack, revealed Enubele.
“Be sure to ask for a smoke free hotel room when traveling. Intense emotions and worry often worsen asthma symptoms so take steps to relieve stress in your life.”
Extremely hot and humid weather and poor air quality can exacerbate asthma symptoms for many people. Asthmatic patients should limit outdoor activity when these conditions exist or a pollution alert has been issued.
According to Enubele, physical activity is also important even for people with asthma. One can reduce the risk for exercise-induced asthma attacks by working out inside on very cold or very warm days, so talk to your doctor if you have hay fever. Use medications as directed and stay inside as much as possible when pollen counts are high.
Make sure people around you know you have asthma because it is important for family members, friends, co-workers, teachers, and employers to be able to recognize symptoms of an asthma attack and know what to do if one occurs.
Enubele said, “Everywhere you go, keep quick-relief asthma medicines readily available. Follow policies at your child’s school to make sure he or she is allowed to carry an inhaler and any other emergency rescue medications that may be necessary.”= As a parent, make sure the school nurse knows your child has asthma, and also note that chalk dust can trigger an asthma attack so it may be helpful for your child to sit away from chalkboards in class.
“If you are asthmatic or have a love one who is asthmatic, know the location of the nearest hospital to your home, your job and your child’s school. When you are traveling, locate the nearest emergency facility beforehand, in case of an asthma attack, advised Enubele.”
What asthmatic patients should avoid
Enubele said that keeping your asthma under control can be a matter of life and death. If you struggle with asthma, then you should know to avoid these things:
It can be a tough thing for many people to avoid, but getting extremely frightened, anxious, or angry can be especially harmful for asthmatics. All three emotions, experienced at a high level, can cause stress, which can alter your breathing and lead to an asthma attack. It turns out not regularly vacuuming and preventing dust from accumulating can have a negative impact on your health if you are asthmatic. While you might not see the dust, dust trapped in your carpet and kept on furniture can induce asthma related symptoms.
Although a glass of red wine a day is said to help with heart health, ingesting wine regardless of whether it is red, white, pink, black, or purple, can harm someone with asthma more than it can benefit them. The reason is that wine contains sulfites, a type of preservative put into different types of food and beverages.
Sulfites, also known as sulfur dioxides, are known to trigger symptoms in asthma. While lemon juice might not cause issues for most asthmatics, artificial lemon juice can. The triggering factor, similar to that of wine, is the sulfite put into artificial lemon juice in an effort to keep it fresh for a longer period of time. Squeezing your own lemons for a zesty flavor can allow you to breathe easier while enjoying the fruity flavor.
Everyone’s asthma may not be triggered by perfume, but a considerable amount of people consider perfume to be a trigger for their asthma. If you are one of those people, it can be hard control your exposure to the loud fragrances that cause you to cough, wheeze, and struggle for air when you are outside of your home.
The most you can really do is politely ask others not to spray their perfume around you, or stay away from areas you know will have strong scents for example, the fragrance section in a department store. If perfume, fortunately enough, does not trigger your asthma, be courteous of those who can’t say the same and avoid spraying perfume heavily or in public areas.
While avoiding intense negative emotions, dust, wine, artificial lemon juice, and perfume may not always be possible, for your own sake, try to stay away from these things if you notice that they affect your asthma. You will certainly be better off in the long run if you avoid these possible triggers.
