The Sun News
Latest
7th July 2018 - How to manage Asthma
7th July 2018 - The pig and the cat lied
7th July 2018 - I sang off-key at Police protest
6th July 2018 - Court nullification of Imo APC congresses: we will appeal judgement coalition alliance
6th July 2018 - Osun guber: Protest rocks Osogbo over alleged marginalisation of Osun West
6th July 2018 - Biafra: Four detained with Nnamdi Kanu freed
6th July 2018 - CAN suspends nationwide protest slated for July 11
6th July 2018 - God will not allow Buhari’s 2nd term bid – Archbishop Chukwuma
6th July 2018 - 1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion
6th July 2018 - Buhari congratulates Gen. Momah at 75
Home / Health / How to manage Asthma
ASTHMA

How to manage Asthma

— 7th July 2018

Adelani Opeyemi

Asthma is a condition in which a person’s airways become inflamed, narrow, swell and produce extra mucus which makes it difficult to breath.

According to Dr. Chiosa Enubele, Asthma is a common lung condition that causes occasional breathing difficulties. It affects people of all ages and often starts in childhood, although it can also appear for the first time in adults.

Enubele stated that there is currently no cure for asthma, but there are simple treatments that can help control early stages so it doesn’t have a significant impact on someone’s life.

He said: “Some people, particularly children, may eventually grow out of asthma. But for others it’s a lifelong condition, but before then there are some early symptoms they might exhibit like wheezing, a tight chest and also coughing.”

He explained that the severity of symptoms varies from person to person and often comes and goes but can be more persistent for some. Moreover, several conditions can cause similar early symptoms of asthma, such as chest infection or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), so it’s important to get a proper diagnosis to have the right treatment.

How asthma occurs

Dr. Enubele noted that inflammatory swelling of the breathing tubes that carry in and out of the lungs could cause asthma. “The inflammation makes the breathing tubes highly sensitive so they temporary become narrow, this occur randomly, or after exposure to a trigger. The tubes may also sometimes become clogged with sticky mucus, he added.”

How to manage asthma

Enubele stated that Pet Dander, a common asthma trigger is often difficult to avoid entirely because for many, our pets are just like members of the family, Fumes from household cleaners can trigger asthma. Avoid inhaling fumes at home and prevent exposure away from home as much as possible.

He advised people to remove household plants and keep bathrooms clean and dry by opening a window or using a bathroom fan during showers or baths. Breathing smoke even secondhand smoke and smoke on clothing, furniture or drapes can trigger an asthma attack, revealed Enubele.

“Be sure to ask for a smoke free hotel room when traveling. Intense emotions and worry often worsen asthma symptoms so take steps to relieve stress in your life.”

Extremely hot and humid weather and poor air quality can exacerbate asthma symptoms for many people. Asthmatic patients should limit outdoor activity when these conditions exist or a pollution alert has been issued.

According to Enubele, physical activity is also important even for people with asthma. One can reduce the risk for exercise-induced asthma attacks by working out inside on very cold or very warm days, so talk to your doctor if you have hay fever. Use medications as directed and stay inside as much as possible when pollen counts are high.

Make sure people around you know you have asthma because it is important for family members, friends, co-workers, teachers, and employers to be able to recognize symptoms of an asthma attack and know what to do if one occurs.

Enubele said, “Everywhere you go, keep quick-relief asthma medicines readily available. Follow policies at your child’s school to make sure he or she is allowed to carry an inhaler and any other emergency rescue medications that may be necessary.”= As a parent, make sure the school nurse knows your child has asthma, and also note that chalk dust can trigger an asthma attack so it may be helpful for your child to sit away from chalkboards in class.

“If you are asthmatic or have a love one who is asthmatic, know the location of the nearest hospital to your home, your job and your child’s school. When you are traveling, locate the nearest emergency facility beforehand, in case of an asthma attack, advised Enubele.”

What asthmatic patients should avoid

Enubele said that keeping your asthma under control can be a matter of life and death. If you struggle with asthma, then you should know to avoid these things:

It can be a tough thing for many people to avoid, but getting extremely frightened, anxious, or angry can be especially harmful for asthmatics. All three emotions, experienced at a high level, can cause stress, which can alter your breathing and lead to an asthma attack. It turns out not regularly vacuuming and preventing dust from accumulating can have a negative impact on your health if you are asthmatic. While you might not see the dust, dust trapped in your carpet and kept on furniture can induce asthma related symptoms.

Although a glass of red wine a day is said to help with heart health, ingesting wine regardless of whether it is red, white, pink, black, or purple, can harm someone with asthma more than it can benefit them. The reason is that wine contains sulfites, a type of preservative put into different types of food and beverages.

Sulfites, also known as sulfur dioxides, are known to trigger symptoms in asthma. While lemon juice might not cause issues for most asthmatics, artificial lemon juice can. The triggering factor, similar to that of wine, is the sulfite put into artificial lemon juice in an effort to keep it fresh for a longer period of time. Squeezing your own lemons for a zesty flavor can allow you to breathe easier while enjoying the fruity flavor.

Everyone’s asthma may not be triggered by perfume, but a considerable amount of people consider perfume to be a trigger for their asthma. If you are one of those people, it can be hard control your exposure to the loud fragrances that cause you to cough, wheeze, and struggle for air when you are outside of your home.

The most you can really do is politely ask others not to spray their perfume around you, or stay away from areas you know will have strong scents for example, the fragrance section in a department store. If perfume, fortunately enough, does not trigger your asthma, be courteous of those who can’t say the same and avoid spraying perfume heavily or in public areas.

While avoiding intense negative emotions, dust, wine, artificial lemon juice, and perfume may not always be possible, for your own sake, try to stay away from these things if you notice that they affect your asthma. You will certainly be better off in the long run if you avoid these possible triggers.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PIG AND CAT - WORLD CUP

The pig and the cat lied

— 7th July 2018

Solape Lawal-Solarin Erie feelings battled against tides of overwhelming emotions. Disappointment, irritation, lamentation, to mention just a few adjectives all fought for space or prominence on the faces of the hundreds of soccer-crazy fans rooting for a Nigerian victory against Argentina at a viewing center in Ipaja-Ayobo area of Lagos State last week Tuesday, at…

  • Court nullification of Imo APC congresses: we will appeal judgement coalition alliance

    — 6th July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa,Owerri Members of the Imo state APC Coalition Alliance said that they were shocked over the nullification of the state Congresses by a Federal High court sitting in Owerri, Imo state capital, saying that they will certainly appeal the judgement.  This was just as the Coalition Alliance have vowed that Governor Rochas Okorocha will…

  • Osun guber: Protest rocks Osogbo over alleged marginalisation of Osun West

    — 6th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ahead of the governorship election billed for September 22 in Osun State, aggrieved traders, students, artisans and youths yesterday hit the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital,  and embarked on a peaceful protest over alleged marginalisation of Osun West Senatorial District in the governorship seat. The protesters who turned out in their hundreds…

  • Biafra: Four detained with Nnamdi Kanu freed

    — 6th July 2018

    The four top members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) charged together with IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and detained at Kuje prison, Abuja since 2015 have been released. The defendants are Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Bright Chimezie, David Nwawusi, and Benjamin Madubugwu, who were charged with offenses relating to “preparations to secede from Nigeria” and…

  • CAN suspends nationwide protest slated for July 11

    — 6th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has suspended the nationwide protest that was hitherto scheduled for July 11. CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, had in a statement on Thursday, mobilized Christians to a peaceful protest nationwide on July 11, to register their discontent with the state of Nigeria, particularly the inability of the Federal Government…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share