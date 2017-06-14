Man who started business with 30 kobo sponsors building of church in Anambra

The Sun News
From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

His story is a typical example of one rising from grass to grace and the benevolent mercy of God who lifts a poor man from the miry clay and set his foot on a solid rock.

Church members, friends, relations and well-wishers had gathered recently for the dedication of an ultra-modern Church of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Ogidi, Anambra State built by a Lagos-based businessman and native of the community, Sir Samuel Anyanwutaku.

The church dedication, which attracted the presence of the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano; former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance Party (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh and a host of other dignitaries and clergymen became a testimony service when the donor, Anyanwutaku gave a soul lifting story of his life, his close shave with death during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war and how God changed his story that he could live and also make money to build Him a church.

Those seated at the church auditorium were held spell-bound as he went down memory lane on his journey so far.

Anyanwutaku, who could not pursue his education due to lack of funds, told the congregation how he started business with only 30 kobo as a boy and was able to increase it to N1,460, which he used to seek for greener pastures in Lagos in 1976.

He also revealed how every adversity that came his way eventually turned out to be something to glorify God with, adding that building the church for God was not even enough to thank Him for what had happened in his life.

Recalling the dark days, Anyanwutaku said: “In 1969, during the civil war, I fell into the river called Oyi Nsugbe. That was supposed to be the end of my life since I did not know how to swim.

“I sank down to the bed of the river, but God, in His infinite mercy, saved me up to this moment. I didn’t know how He rescued me.

“Also in 1971, when I could not find anybody to sponsor my education, I started petty trading in my village, Ogidi. All I had was 30 kobo, two shorts and two shirts. From that humble beginning, the Almighty God began to prosper my business in a miraculous way.

“In 1974, I fell ill. I was seriously ill for two years. My parents took me to different hospitals for solution without success. At a time, I never knew I would survive the illness. One day, God miraculous healed me. This is one of the many wonderful works of God in my life.

“Immediately after the illness, I had the desire to leave the village for Lagos. The Almighty God had then grown my business from 30k to N1,460. This was all I had when I went to Lagos.

“The Bible says that God works in a mysterious way. I am a living testimony to this verse of the scripture. He built my business from 30 kobo to what I am today.”

According to him, the building and dedication of the church was a testimony of God’s faithfulness to him and members of his family, saying that whoever that sought God’s face in the church would get the desired reward.

In his homily, Anglican Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev Owen Nwokolo, who dedicated the new church, remarked that the essence of making genuine wealth lies in using it to serve God and humanity.

The bishop noted that God has never lacked because He is the one who created all things in heaven and earth while He also doesn’t need to come down physically to lift humanity, rather he uses the same man he created to lift another person or community.

While commending Anyanwutaku for contributing in the Lord’s vineyard through the church building, he said that those who God has blessed must serve Him through their wealth so that the same God may be glorified.

Governor Obiano who was present all through the church service and reception thanked the church donor and the Ogidi people for their support to his administration so far.

He said he would continue to make sure that Anambra remains safe both for investors and residents by maintaining the security tempo already guaranteed in the state.

He called on the people of the state to ensure they participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise so that no one would be left out from participating in the electoral process during the forthcoming governorship polls.

