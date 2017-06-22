Man wears mum’s cloth to office over hot temperature

A call centre worker Joey Barge has adopted a new dress code for himself after he wore his mum’s dress to office following the astronomical rise in temperature in UK.

Temperatures have soared across the country this week and hit highs of 34C in London yesterday causing Barge to go to work with a smart nicker but was sent home for that.

The 20-year-old call centre worker from Aylesbury, had enough of wearing suits in his hot workplace and this time decided to wear his mum’s cloth rather than been sent home the second time for wearing a nicker.

Knowing what office dress codes are like, Barge was even questioning if he would be allowed to wear them before he got to work on Monday.

Rather than changing to a full-on suit which would leave him sweltering in the hot sun, Barge decided to take a rather different approach.

Using the logic that women in the office were allowed to wear dresses, he decided to go for one of those instead and raided his mum’s wardrobe.

He predicted he would be home again soon, but his tactic appears to have partially worked.

Barge said: “The office is so hot and I sweat so much and feel uncomfortable.

“I’m fuming. A quarter of the office are wearing vest tops and skirts/dresses.”

He later tweeted a photograph of an email he had received, which read: “Due to the extremely warm temperatures currently, it has been agreed that gentlemen in the office are permitted to wear 3/4 length shorts.”

The e-mail also stated they could be black, navy or beige only.

He was later commended instead. (NAN)