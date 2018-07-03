The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Man Utd employing agent Lukaku to get €60m transfer over the line
3rd July 2018 - New Signing Sokratis Reveals How Former Dortmund Teammates Convinced Him to Come to Arsenal
3rd July 2018 - Brazil vs. Belgium: Benteke teases five-time winners ahead of World Cup showdown
3rd July 2018 - Police nab 5 robbery suspects in Delta
3rd July 2018 - Adamawa PDP stakeholders endorse Ardo for 2019 guber
3rd July 2018 - FG seeks stakeholders’ cooperation in mining activities
3rd July 2018 - Four teenage girls drown in Katsina dam
3rd July 2018 - Boko Haram: Borno gov. scores military high
3rd July 2018 - 30 convicted, 400 others facing trials for violating ranches law – Ortom
3rd July 2018 - Taraba APC passes vote of confidence in Oshiomhole
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Man Utd employing agent Lukaku to get €60m transfer over the line

Man Utd employing agent Lukaku to get €60m transfer over the line

— 3rd July 2018

TeamTalk

Manchester United are back on the trail of Dries Mertens and Romelu Lukaku is trying to persuade him to move to England, according to a report.

United have been linked with the Napoli forward – ever since former Napoli director Pierpaolo Marino admitted the former PSV man had a £25million release clause in his deal.

“The €28m clause is likely to be a low price even if he is 30,” Marino told Italian newspaper Tuttosport in October.

“It turns out that United are following him very closely.”

However, Corriere Del Mezzogiorno last month reported that the bargain €28m exit clause in Mertens’ Napoli deal was no longer valid, meaning any interested parties will have to pay closer to €60m.

Now though, Mertens who is known to be a top target for Maurizio Sarri as he prepares to leave Napoli for Chelsea, CaughtOffside “understands the forward is also on United’s radar”.

They also claim his Belgium team-mate Lukaku is working to persuade him to snub a transfer to Chelsea and join him at Old Trafford this summer.

With Anthony Martial expected to move on this summer, Jose Mourinho, who wanted winger Ivan Perisic last summer, is believed to be looking for a wide man and both Willian and Gareth Bale have been linked with United.

Whether Lukaku can have more influence that Mertens’ old boss Sarri is open to debate, but United can offer Champions League football, unlike Chelsea who finished fifth and will compete in the Europa League.

Mertens, who has scored 56 goals and grabbed 27 assists in his last two seasons in Italy, is under contract until 2020.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DELTA

Police nab 5 robbery suspects in Delta

— 3rd July 2018

Ben Dunno , Warri Five members of a notorious robbery gang allegedly behind series of robbery incidences especially high profile car snatching cases, in within Warri metropolis and its environs, have been arrested by men of the ‘B Division’ station under Warri Area Command of Delta State. The five suspects all male are Efe Otite,…

  • ADAMAWA

    Adamawa PDP stakeholders endorse Ardo for 2019 guber

    — 3rd July 2018

    BillyGraham Abel, Yola Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Adamawa State in 2019, a group of PDP stakeholders drawn from the 21 local governments of Adamawa State have endorsed Umar Ardo as the party’s candidate. The group said Ardo has the character and integrity to unseat the incumbent APC government that they claimed had plunged…

  • MINING

    FG seeks stakeholders’ cooperation in mining activities

    — 3rd July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Federal Government has implored stakeholders in the mining industry to cooperate with officials of the Mineral Resourced and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) in task of regulating activities in the solid minerals sector of the nation’s economy. Besides, the government has also urged miners to remediate all environmental challenges associated with their…

  • KATSINA

    Four teenage girls drown in Katsina dam

    — 3rd July 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Reports from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, says that five teenage girls were killed, on Sunday, when a boat in which they were traveling in capsised at the Malumfashi Dam, on Sunday. Eyewitness accounts said the deceased had boarded the boat at Unguwar Dan-Zango village in Kankara Local Government Area…

  • HARAM

    Boko Haram: Borno gov. scores military high

    — 3rd July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has said compared to three years ago,  there was cause to celebrate the defeat of the Boko Haram insurgency in the country. Shettima, on Tuesday, told the State House Correspondents, in Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. The…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share