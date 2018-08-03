Man Utd agree personal terms with Mina

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina.

United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bring a new central defender to Old Trafford ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, but has been frustrated in his pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.

Mina has been strongly linked with a move to the 20-time English champions in recent days, and it is understood that the defender has already agreed personal terms over a move to Manchester.

“His [Mina’s] agent has all of the proposals firmly on the table for the player and is waiting for Manchester United to give the green light to sign the Colombian centre-back,” claims Mundo Deportivo reporter Roger Torello.

“Yerry and United have virtually agreed on the details of the player’s contract, but an agreement has not yet been reached between United and Barcelona to allow the move.”